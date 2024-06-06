Shakey’s girls volley: Bacolod Tay Tung sweep Kings Montessori to book finals berth

MANILA, Philippines – Bacolod Tay Tung High School trounced Kings’ Montessori School, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23, to punch the first ticket in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) finals Thursday at the Paco Arena.

Rhose Almendralejo put up 14 points, including eight in the third set, as the Thunderbolts shored up their redemption bid after a bronze-medal finish last season.

Jothea Ramos and Ana Hermosura provided coverage with 11 points each but it was Almendralejo, who rescued the Thunderbolts, especially in the clincher.

With Bacolod starting at a 3-8 deficit, the ace middle blocker anchored a searing come-from-behind rally with eight points in the third set alone highlighted by the game-winning kill.

“Yung kalaban malakas din naman pero nag-click lang siguro yung depensa at block namin kaya yun po. Sabi ko sa kanila kapit lang, enjoy lang sa loob ng court, at kung lamang ‘yung kalaban, okay lang,” said coach Ian Macariola.

Bacolod bowed to the Naga College Foundation in the semis last season, won by California Academy.

But not this time around as the Thunderbolts finally got over the hump to arrange a title showdown against either UAAP champion Adamson or runner-up National University-Nazareth School.

Adamson and NUNS were to clash at press time.

On the other hand, sisters Shekaina and Sehanna Lleses had nine and seven points, respectively, for KMS that will shoot for a bronze medal against either Adamson or NUNS.

Meanwhile, Arellano and Far Eastern U-Diliman arranged a duel for the fifth place after big wins in the classification rounds.

The Lady Braves carved out a 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 20-25, 15-12 win over Bethel Academy College while the Lady Baby Tamaraws swept Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18.