^

Sports

Shakey’s girls volley: Bacolod Tay Tung sweep Kings Montessori to book finals berth

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 6:07pm
Shakeyâ��s girls volley: Bacolod Tay Tung sweep Kings Montessori to book finals berth
Bacolod Tay Tung High School
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Bacolod Tay Tung High School trounced Kings’ Montessori School, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23, to punch the first ticket in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) finals Thursday at the Paco Arena.

Rhose Almendralejo put up 14 points, including eight in the third set, as the Thunderbolts shored up their redemption bid after a bronze-medal finish last season.

Jothea Ramos and Ana Hermosura provided coverage with 11 points each but it was Almendralejo, who rescued the Thunderbolts, especially in the clincher.

With Bacolod starting at a 3-8 deficit, the ace middle blocker anchored a searing come-from-behind rally with eight points in the third set alone highlighted by the game-winning kill.

“Yung kalaban malakas din naman pero nag-click lang siguro yung depensa at block namin kaya yun po. Sabi ko sa kanila kapit lang, enjoy lang sa loob ng court, at kung lamang ‘yung kalaban, okay lang,” said coach Ian Macariola.

Bacolod bowed to the Naga College Foundation in the semis last season, won by California Academy.

But not this time around as the Thunderbolts finally got over the hump to arrange a title showdown against either UAAP champion Adamson or runner-up National University-Nazareth School.

Adamson and NUNS were to clash at press time.

On the other hand, sisters Shekaina and Sehanna Lleses had nine and seven points, respectively, for KMS that will shoot for a bronze medal against either Adamson or NUNS.

Meanwhile, Arellano and Far Eastern U-Diliman arranged a duel for the fifth place after big wins in the classification rounds.

The Lady Braves carved out a 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 20-25, 15-12 win over Bethel Academy College while the Lady Baby Tamaraws swept Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18.

vuukle comment

SSL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Charged-up Bolts draw first blood vs Beermen

Charged-up Bolts draw first blood vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts showed no signs of fatigue and pulled away in the fourth quarter to take Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PBO stakes P1 million in prizes

PBO stakes P1 million in prizes

19 hours ago
Smashing hardcourt action is on following the opening yesterday of the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 at the First Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
TNT trades for Blackwater's Nambatac

TNT trades for Blackwater's Nambatac

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The TNT Tropang Giga have possibly found their guard for the future.
Sports
fbtw
One last chance for Champions in VCT Pacific Stage 2

One last chance for Champions in VCT Pacific Stage 2

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Stage 2 is set to begin on June 15 at the COEX Atrium in Seoul, South Korea.
Sports
fbtw
PBA to take part in EASL anew

PBA to take part in EASL anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The PBA will be sending teams to participate in the 2024-2025 season of the East Asia Super League (EASL), commissioner Willie...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cutiyog sweeps Under-16 events in National Age Group Chess elims

Cutiyog sweeps Under-16 events in National Age Group Chess elims

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Teenage chess wonder Jirah Floravie Cutiyog has started to make a reputation of beating local masters when she won a tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Young Ramos leads seasoned Lascu&ntilde;a after 66 in ICTSI Lakewood Championship

Young Ramos leads seasoned Lascuña after 66 in ICTSI Lakewood Championship

5 hours ago
Sean Ramos moved on the cusp of a breakthrough victory on the Philippine Golf Tour, edging out Tony Lascuña in a captivating...
Sports
fbtw
Boston's Mazulla bares learning from 2022 NBA Finals loss to Golden State

Boston's Mazulla bares learning from 2022 NBA Finals loss to Golden State

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
In 2022, then 33-year-old Joe Mazulla was only in his third season as NBA assistant coach when the Boston Celtics last reached...
Sports
fbtw
'Underpants Run' marks start of IRONMAN weekend

'Underpants Run' marks start of IRONMAN weekend

5 hours ago
The Century Tuna Superbods Underpants Run, an exuberant event featuring the 36 Superbods finalists and spirited athletes,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with