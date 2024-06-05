Sibol names coaches for upcoming IESF tiff

MANILA, Philippines – In preparation for the upcoming 16th World Esports Championships (WEC) by the International Esports Federation (IESF), the country's national esports team Sibol has named the head coaches for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) men and women events, as well as for Dota2.

Like previous years, the coach of the winning team from the top team from the qualifiers will be the head coach; while the final roster will be determined by the Sibol team combine, which randomizes the players from the top teams of the qualifiers to see chemistry and synergy among the top players in the country.

For Dota2, Execration beat all other teams, putting Coach Josef Brazal back to the head coach post. Brazal led the Dota2 SIBOL team back in the 19th Asian Games and last year's WEC, winning the Asia qualifiers leg.

In the women's MLBB, Smart Omega Empress swept through the national selection, giving coach Salman Macarambon the honor of being the Sibol's MLBB women's team head coach. Previously, Macarambon had led the Smart Omega Empress to 2024 MLBB Women's Invitational (MWI) after the team had gone undefeated in the Road to MWI local qualifiers.

For the MLBB men's team, Development League (MDL) Season 3 champions RRQ Kaito bested even top professional teams RSG Philippines and Smart Omega, as well as world champions and previous SIBOL roster Falcons AP Bren, to top the qualifiers and giving coach Jian Munsayac the title of Team Sibol MLBB Men's head coach.

The 16th World Esports Champions by the International Esports Federation will be happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this November.