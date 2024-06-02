Bacyadan outpoints Venezuelan foe to punch Paris Olympic ticket

Filipino boxer Hergie Bacyadan is going to Paris.

MANILA, Philippines— Another Filipino boxer is going to the Olympics.

Hergie Bacyadan stamped her ticket to the Paris Olympics after outpointing Venezuela's Maryelis Yriza at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament action in Bangkok, Thailand Sunday.

She is going to the tournament's women's 75-kilogram semifinals after all five judges scored on her favor.

Three judges scored the contest 30-26, while the other two had it 29-27.

After a close first round, Bacyadan unleashed a beautiful right uppercut that landed clean on Yriza's mug as the second round was winding down.

This resulted in a standing eight count, which turned the tides on the bout.

Come the third round, the Filipina continued to pounce on the attack, raining on her Venezuelan opponent with a slew of punches.

Yriza was not able to recover as the Philippines' first vovinam world champion was just relentless.

Bacyadan will face Thailand's Baison Manikon, who also punched her way to Paris after defeating Melissa Gemini, in the semifinals.

The Philippine bet is joining fellow boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam in Paris.

The five sluggers are going to the French Capital next month along with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza, gymnasts Levi Ruivivar, Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, fencer Sam Catantan and rower Joanie Delgaco.