Ray Parks enters renegotiations with Japan B.League’s Nagoya

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 2:36pm
Ray Parks enters renegotiations with Japan B.League's Nagoya
Ray Parks (1)
MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino player has entered the Japan B.League free agency after Bobby Ray Parks’ contract has lapsed. 

According to Parks’ team, the Nagoya Dolphins, the lefty forward’s contract has expired at the end of the season, and renegotiations have started. 

“We are pleased to announce that Ray Parks Jr.'s contract with the #NagoyaDiamondDolphins expired at the end of the 2023-24 season,” the team said in a Facebook post, as translated by Google. 

“Parks Jr. will be added to the B.League Free Agents list… but we will continue to negotiate with Parks Jr.,” he added. 

Nagoya succumbed B.League finalists Hiroshima Dragonflies in the semifinals last week. 

In the final playoff game against Hiroshima, Parks scored 20 points, hauled down three rebounds and dished out three assists. 

For the season, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. 

Recently, the Japan B.League contracts of brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, as well as big man Kai Sotto, also expired. Their next moves are still unclear.

