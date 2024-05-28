^

Sports

Meralco coach: We’ll bounce back

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Meralco coach: Weâ��ll bounce back
Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger tangles with Meralco’s Raymond Almazan and Cliff Hodge in one of the wild plays in Game 5 won by the Gin Kings, 89-84.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Down but not out, Meralco is psyched up for its survival mission in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series against Barangay Ginebra.

The Bolts, after holding a 2-1 lead, have lost two in a row, including a deflating 84-89 Game 5 loss Sunday that saw them blow a 15-point lead, as the Gin Kings moved a win away from clinching the disputed ticket to the finals.

“We believe in our guys. We’ll bounce back. We have a day or two to prepare so we’ll get ready for that Game 6,” said coach Luigi Trillo ahead of Meralco’s do-or-die assignment tomorrow.

“Clearly, we knew from the start this is not going to be easy. There’s going to be some painful things in a series. This is painful but it’s not over. So focus lang kami sa next game, we’ll regroup, (consultant) coach Nenad (Vucinic), we (coaching staff) will look at the video and we’ll see what we can improve on pa.”

The Bolts appeared ready to blow Ginebra away in Game 5 when they seized a 59-44 tear five minutes into the third. But the Gin Kings launched a fierce rally to make it a very manageable two-point Meralco margin at the end of the period.

Christian Standhardinger then took charge as the crowd darlings outdueled their rivals towards the finish and stole their way to 3-2.

“We had them on the ropes. Marami kaming magandang ginagawa then maybe we just had a couple of mistakes all around the board,” noted Trillo.

Meralco is looking to defy the odds as it attempts to salvage the situation and revive its bid to reach the All-Filipino finals for the first time in franchise history.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
For a change, Philippine volleyball is getting pampered with winning.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings hang on vs Bolts for 3-2 lead

Gin Kings hang on vs Bolts for 3-2 lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra is now just a win away from the PBA Philippine Cup finals after holding on against the Meralco Bolts, 89-84,...
Sports
fbtw
Cu earns FIDE Masters title with 2nd-place finish Hanoi chess tilt

Cu earns FIDE Masters title with 2nd-place finish Hanoi chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Filipino teenage sensation Ivan Travis Cu is fast turning into a player that could become a chess Grandmaster someday.
Sports
fbtw
Amazing Alas Pilipinas routs Chinese Taipei to sweep AVC Challenge Cup Pool A

Amazing Alas Pilipinas routs Chinese Taipei to sweep AVC Challenge Cup Pool A

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
It’s easy to doubt Philippine volleyball’s rebirth following a shockingly strong effort in the AVC Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
'Greedy kami': Lady Blazers seek more NCAA volleyball glory

'Greedy kami': Lady Blazers seek more NCAA volleyball glory

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
“We want more.” College of St. Benilde Jerry Yee gave this declaration Sunday, or just moments after his Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paalam seeks revenge on foe

Paalam seeks revenge on foe

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
With 32 of 63 featherweight (57kg) fighters still standing in the race for three Paris tickets, Carlo Paalam hopes to avenge...
Sports
fbtw
Cu second in Hanoi IM tourney

Cu second in Hanoi IM tourney

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Filipino teenage sensation Ivan Travis Cu is fast turning into a player that could become a Grandmaster someday.
Sports
fbtw
Dagoon dominates Calderon Cup

Dagoon dominates Calderon Cup

1 hour ago
Jan Cadee Dagoon delivered a stellar performance in the Mayor Doc Totep Calderon Cup National Junior Tennis Championships,...
Sports
fbtw

Obstacle sports chief graces Forum

1 hour ago
The latest with the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation will be talked about in today’s PSA Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with