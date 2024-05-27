^

Sports

'Greedy kami': Lady Blazers seek more NCAA volleyball glory

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 3:16pm
Another championship for the CSB Lady Blazers.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – “We want more.”

College of St. Benilde Jerry Yee gave this declaration Sunday, or just moments after his Lady Blazers extended their dynastic reign with an 11-game sweep of NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

“Greedy kami, ganyan naman talaga gusto lahat ng coaches, i-ayos (ang) program, manalo,” said Yee, who has steered the Taft-based school to 40 straight games, including three magnificent 11-game sweep feats, without losing a single one in the NCAA.

CSB, however, will lose four major building blocks in their championship run as reigning MVP and best setter Cloanne Mondonedo, newly minted Finals MVP Gayle Pascual, Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit have played their final game for the school.

Yee wasn’t bothered at all though, saying he still has some talented players coming in to fill those massive voids.

“Meron tayo Qatari at iba pa players naka residency. Okay naman tayo, yun naman talaga job natin,” he said.

He also mentioned team captain Jessa Dorog and Wielyn Estoque as part of next year’s team eyeing to keep the dynasty in place.

“Si Estoque, si Dorog andyan for exposure today (Sunday), kahit championship,” he said.

Of course, Mycah Go, the Season 97 MVP, will have another year left.

The dynasty may just be in the NCAA for a longer haul.

CSB

LADY BLAZERS

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
