Amazing Alas Pilipinas routs Chinese Taipei to sweep AVC Challenge Cup Pool A

MANILA, Philippines -- It’s easy to doubt Philippine volleyball’s rebirth following a shockingly strong effort in the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup.

But every victory Alas Pilipinas has kept on piling up, that cloud of uncertainty has gradually dissipated and been replaced by the prevalent belief that the inspiring revival is undeniably for real.

It was in full, majestic display in the Philippines’ utter destruction of the Chinese Taipei, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18, Sunday night that completed a magnificent four-match sweep of Pool A before another overflowing crowd at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The pristine group stage performance by the host nation sealed it the top seeding in Pool A and arranged an intriguing semis showdown with a taller Kazakhstan, Pool B’s No. 2 seed, on Tuesday.

Pool B No. 1 Vietnam clashes with Pool A No. 2 Australia, which downed Iran, 26-24, 25-23, 25-27, 31-29, earlier, in the other semis pairing.

The country's renaissance was evident by its notable leap in the FIVB world rankings when it jumped from No. 62 days before to No. 57 at present and possibly higher after its emphatic win over No. 46 Chinese Taipei.

While it has already surpassed its seventh-place effort in Indonesia a year ago, the country is expected to add more chapter to its historic revivification as it shoots for its first podium finish in the global stage since pocketing a Southeast Asian Games bronze medal 19 years ago in Manila.

And, if the heavens allow it, Alas Pilipinas could go for its first title since capturing a gold in the 1993 Singapore SEA Games.

It looked like national team coach Jorge Souza de Brito was preparing his charges to that end goal as he had shuffled his players strategically, sitting Angel Canino, Sisi Rondina and Fifi Sharma on this one after resting Eya Laure and Thea Gagate the day before.

In this duel, Faith Nisperos, Vannie Gandler and Chery Nunag all reciprocated De Brito’s trust and came through with significant contributions in subduing a Taiwanese team that sent their under-23 squad. Chinese Taipei fell to 0-4.