^

Sports

Gandler makes most of chance to start in Alas' Pilipinas win vs Iran

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 3:16pm
Gandler makes most of chance to start in Alas' Pilipinas win vs Iran
Vanie Gandler in action for Alas Pilipinas.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas’ Vanie Gandler was thankful for the opportunity to help her teammates as she was inserted into the starting lineup by head coach Jorge Souza De Brito in their penultimate pool play game against Iran at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Saturday night.

Gandler, who played sparingly in the first two games, proved to be a big contributor in place of teammate Eya Laure, who sat out the game after back-to-back starts earlier this week. In her first start of the competition, the Cignal HD Spiker scored nine points.

Helping Alas to its first sweep win of the tournament, and sealing their place in the semifinals with a 3-0 record, the former Ateneo standout said she was simply eager to play her role.

“I'm just really happy to be able to help the team, to be able to help Eya, 'cause it's a tournament where we play every day and they get tired too,” Gandler said. 

“So I know that our role as second-stringers is very important so that they get enough rest, so that everyone is strong, especially coming into the semis,” she added.

Gandler was joined by Cherry Nunag in the starting lineup, the latter replacing Thea Gagate who also got a breather against the Iranians.

After playing three games in just as many days, sharing the burden on playing time proved to be effective for De Brito, and for Gandler, it was just a thrill to see everybody stepping up, herself included, especially since it was a home crowd.

“I'm so proud of everyone and I'm so happy, not just for the team, the crowd really boosts our energy. It's my first time playing with the national team and it's really a different feeling seeing the Philippine flag everywhere, feeling the heart of everyone,” she said.

Former Ateneo teammate Faith Nisperos caught Gandler’s attention in particular as well, as they were able to share the court anew after their respective collegiate careers.

“I'm happy to be playing with Faith again on the court. Now we played in college, now in the national team, so it feels great, of course.” she said.

There’s a way to go for Gandler, Nisperos, and the rest of Alas Pilipinas, though, as they are set to play their final game in Pool A on Sunday against Chinese Taipei.

They then await the final seeding of teams to determine the matchups for the knockout semifinals beginning Tuesday. This is the first time Alas Pilipinas has qualified to the semis of the AVC Challenge Cup.

vuukle comment

ALAS PILIPINAS

AVC CUP

VANIE GANDLER

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help chase history as they go for the title clincher against Letran and...
Sports
fbtw
Slaughter returns

Slaughter returns

16 hours ago
Manila paraded Greg Slaughter and emerged triumphant over Biñan, 79-63, last Friday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals get back at Lions

Cardinals get back at Lions

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Another team has exacted some measure of vengeance on its tormentor.
Sports
fbtw
Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

16 hours ago
Angelo Que ended an excruciating five-year wait for a championship by securing the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters title...
Sports
fbtw
Serving the best in us

Serving the best in us

By Lito A. Tacujan | 16 hours ago
It’s no sporting phenom but Philippine volleyball has soared to unforeseen heights and expect it to hang in there until...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celtics roar back to push Pacers to brink of elimination

Celtics roar back to push Pacers to brink of elimination

4 hours ago
The Boston Celtics, fueled by 36 points from Jayson Tatum, erased an 18-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on...
Sports
fbtw
Strong home support fuels AVC Challenge Cup semis-bound Alas Pilipinas

Strong home support fuels AVC Challenge Cup semis-bound Alas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas found itself in an unexpected situation with a short preparation time for the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Cone mulls shuffling Ginebra starters in Game 5 vs Meralco

Cone mulls shuffling Ginebra starters in Game 5 vs Meralco

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Will Tim Cone pull off a Yeng Guiao in the pivotal Game 5 of Barangay Ginebra's PBA Philippine Cup semis series against ...
Sports
fbtw
Macron condemns fan violence ahead of French football final

Macron condemns fan violence ahead of French football final

6 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned "with the greatest firmness" violence that broke out Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with