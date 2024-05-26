^

Sports

Cone mulls shuffling Ginebra starters in Game 5 vs Meralco

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 11:19am
Cone mulls shuffling Ginebra starters in Game 5 vs Meralco
Ginebra head coach Tim Cone
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Will Tim Cone pull off a Yeng Guiao in the pivotal Game 5 of Barangay Ginebra's PBA Philippine Cup semis series against Meralco?

After going down a 2-1 hole in the first three games in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against the Bolts, Cone and Ginebra opened up Game 4 a little bit differently.

The PBA’s most titled coach started LA Tenorio and Stanley Pringle in Game 4, instead of sticking to Mav Ahanmisi and Ralph Cu.

The veterans Tenorio and Pringle were inserted alongside regular starters Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar, and, despite playing with three guards, it worked wonders.

The sudden lineup change resulted in a 90-71 wire-to-wire win over the Bolts that tied the series up at two games apiece.

Cone said that after being “totally outplayed and outcoached” in Game 3, and winning Game 4, the coaching staff will see if they will employ the same strategy going into the must-win Game 5.

“Game 3, we were so totally outplayed and outcoached. We had to come up and do something different. Now, whether or not this will hold and be okay for Game 5? We’ll have to take a look,” he said.

“Maybe we come out with another lineup that maybe they’re not expecting, pull a Yeng Guiao. Or maybe we come back the same way. These are the things we have to think about. We only have one day to think about it and decide,” he added.

The Gin Kings locked Meralco up and forced them to make just 23 of their 70 field goals, good for 32% shooting.

The Bolts were also held to their season-low in points.

Cone also underscored that he is sure Meralco will make the necessary adjustments come Sunday.

“They have a great coach over there. Like I said, I’ve totally felt that I’ve been outcoached this whole series,” he said.

“And he’s really a great coach so he’s gonna make some really good adjustments and we’ll see where we’ll go from there.”

The two sides will be battling for the series lead on Sunday, 6:15 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Game 5’s really gonna be pivotal. No doubt about it.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

TIM CONE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Slaughter returns

Slaughter returns

11 hours ago
Manila paraded Greg Slaughter and emerged triumphant over Biñan, 79-63, last Friday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the...
Sports
fbtw
CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help chase history as they go for the title clincher against Letran and...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio ignites Ginebra comeback

Tenorio ignites Ginebra comeback

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
It was Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio’s first start this PBA Philippine Cup and he made sure to repay coach Tim Cone’s...
Sports
fbtw
Serving the best in us

Serving the best in us

By Lito A. Tacujan | 11 hours ago
It’s no sporting phenom but Philippine volleyball has soared to unforeseen heights and expect it to hang in there until...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals get back at Lions

Cardinals get back at Lions

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Another team has exacted some measure of vengeance on its tormentor.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Swiatek both nervous, confident

Swiatek both nervous, confident

11 hours ago
Iga Swiatek said she is “confident” ahead of her bid to become only the fourth woman to win four Roland Garros...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal likes chances &ndash; big or small

Nadal likes chances – big or small

11 hours ago
Rafael Nadal will bring down the curtain on his 19-year French Open career with the likelihood of adding to his 14 titles...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban putting best foot forward

Esteban putting best foot forward

11 hours ago
Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban and sportswear giant ANTA further strengthened their bond by renewing their...
Sports
fbtw
Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

11 hours ago
Angelo Que ended an excruciating five-year wait for a championship by securing the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters title...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with