Cardinals get back at Lions

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
After UP’s revenge win over UAAP champion La Salle, Mapua took its turn in getting payback against champion San Beda, 67-64, in the rematch between NCAA finalists in the Filoil EcoOil 17th ECJ Preseason Cup late Friday night at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
MANILA, Philippines — Another team has exacted some measure of vengeance on its tormentor.

Reigning NCAA MVP Clint Escamis rifled in 19 points laced by four rebounds and five steals as the Cardinals improved to 2-2 in their early preparation for a redemption tour in the NCAA later this year.

Jeco Bancale had 10, John Jabonete and John Recto added nine apiece while Yam Concepcion and Lawrence Mangubat chipped in seven each in Mapua’s balanced attack.

James Payosing and Jomel Puno were the lone bright spots with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Red Lions, who fell to 2-2 in the NCAA bracket.

Meanwhile, Cedrick Manzano harvested 12 points and 10 rebounds as Adamson spoiled the debut of Ateneo, 61-59, for its first win after three straight losses.

In other games, UP (3-0) seized the lead in the UAAP bracket with a 71-60 win over the University of the East (2-2) as Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-0) maintained the driver’s seat in the NCAA group with a close 80-77 triumph against Arellano (2-1).

