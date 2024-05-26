^

Sports

Malabuyo nails bronze, books ticket to Paris

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Malabuyo nails bronze, books ticket to Paris
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Emma Malabuyo of the UCLA Bruins competes on floor during a meet against the California Golden Bears at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on March 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Katharine Lotze / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — From scratch, Philippine gymnastics has evolved to a major force in the international scene.

And Emma Malabuyo’s entry to the Paris Olympics following her podium finish in the Asian Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Friday night was an affirmation of the country’s evolution that started with Carlos Yulo’s emergence to the world stage.

“It’s a dynasty in the making,” an ecstatic Gymnastic Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion told The STAR moments after Malabuyo took the individual all-around bronze and the Olympic quota place.

“Never in the history of Philippine gymnastics has this ever occurred. When I took over, we had no judges, no coaches, no athletes, and had to start from scratch and see what we got here now,” added Carrion, who thanked the support of sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Malabuyo, 21, garnered a 50.398 total for the bronze that booked her a ticket to the French capital where she will join fellow gymnasts Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Jung-Ruivivar.

“I’m just so overwhelmed. I’m speechless. I think I’m still shaking just hearing the news. And I’m still like, ‘Is it real?’ Like, I still can’t believe it just because it’s been such a long and arduous path to get here,” said Malabuyo, who served as an alternate for the United States Olympic team thrice.

“I’m in shock and I can’t believe it,” she said.

vuukle comment

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gin Kings bounce back strong vs Bolts to tie series at 2-2

Gin Kings bounce back strong vs Bolts to tie series at 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Back to square one.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth

Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippines has earned an outright berth to the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B after demolishing hometown...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen fight back from 19 points to sweep Painters, enter PBA finals

Beermen fight back from 19 points to sweep Painters, enter PBA finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
San Miguel would not be denied.
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena has bid his Japan B.League squad San-en NeoPhoenix farewell as his contract from the club expired on Frida...
Sports
fbtw
Clark nabs first WNBA win as late threes help lift Fever

Clark nabs first WNBA win as late threes help lift Fever

9 hours ago
Women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark drilled a dagger three-pointer to help the Indiana Fever notch their first win...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

1 hour ago
Angelo Que ended an excruciating five-year wait for a championship by securing the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters title...
Sports
fbtw
CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help chase history as they go for the title clincher against Letran and...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals get back at Lions

Cardinals get back at Lions

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Another team has exacted some measure of vengeance on its tormentor.
Sports
fbtw
Slaughter returns

Slaughter returns

1 hour ago
Manila paraded Greg Slaughter and emerged triumphant over Biñan, 79-63, last Friday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the...
Sports
fbtw
Serving the best in us

Serving the best in us

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 hour ago
It’s no sporting phenom but Philippine volleyball has soared to unforeseen heights and expect it to hang in there until...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with