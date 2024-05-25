Harmie continues reign at Villamor

MANILA, Philippines — Harmie Constantino reinforced her status as the top player on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, defending her ICTSI Ladies Villamor Philippine Masters crown after a hard-fought battle with Gretchen Villacencio on the second playoff hole yesterday.

Constantino and Villacencio finished tied at 222, leading to a playoff. On their third trip to the par-5 No. 18, the former had a bogey for the win against the latter’s double bogey.

The victory was particularly sweet for Constantino, marking her third win at Villamor, having previously won the ICTSI Match Play Invitational in 2022 and edging Chihiro Ikeda by two strokes last year. She bagged P101,250.

Villacencio settled for second and received P67,500, while Pauline del Rosario missed joining the playoff with a 76 for a 233 worth P60,000.

In men’s play, Korean Hyun Ho Rho soared back to the top with a stunning 68 punctuated by a tap-in eagle on No. 18 for a three-day total of 210 in the P2 million championship

Rho held a one-stroke lead over Angelo Que, who holed out with a birdie for a 70 and a 211, setting the stage for a nail-biting final-round battle for the top P345,000 purse.