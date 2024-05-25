^

Retamar joins Cignal

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2024 | 12:00am
After an illustrious collegiate career, the UAAP’s back-to-back best setter Joshua “Owa” Retamar of four-peat champion National U has taken his talents to the Spikers’ Turf to play for Cignal.
MANILA, Philippines — The King Bulldog is now an HD Spiker.

After an illustrious collegiate career, the UAAP’s back-to-back best setter Joshua “Owa” Retamar of four-peat champion National U has taken his talents to the Spikers’ Turf to play for Cignal.

Cignal made the announcement yesterday, shoring up its already potent squad led by Bryan Bagunas and Jau Umandal after ruling the Open Conference over Criss Cross earlier this month.

“Cignal ang pinili ko kasi feeling ko dito ako mag-grow sa next stage ng volleyball career ko,” said the 22-year-old Retamar, who will reunite with Bagunas, who also played for the NU Bulldogs.     

