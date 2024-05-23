AVC Challenge Cup: Vietnam repels Singapore for solo Pool B lead

The Vietnamese sealed their second win and the solo Pool B lead.

Games Friday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

10 a.m. – Iran vs Chinese Taipei

1 p.m. – Kazakhstan vs Vietnam

4 p.m. – Singapore vs Indonesia

7 p.m. – Philippine vs Iran

MANILA, Philippines – Vietnam overcame a fierce second-set challenge put up by Singapore in a 25-8, 29-27, 25-10 victory Thursday that kept its back-to-back title bid going in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen paced the reigning champions with 13 points, including seven in that furious second-set battle that sealed the Vietnamese, who trampled Hong Kong, 13-25, 17-25, 16-25, the day before, their second win and the solo Pool B lead.

It was the Singaporeans’ second defeat in a row.

In Pool A, India asserted its might with an emphatic 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 triumph over Chinese Taipei for the former’s second straight win that sent it straight to the top in its bracket.

Soorya Soorya presided over the block party with eight and finished with 15 hits as the Indians stayed unscathed.

“I’m feeling very happy that we won, and we are hoping that we can get more wins,” the six-foot Soorya, whose country is out to surpass its fourth-place effort a year ago in Indonesia. “My teammates are very supportive and our coaches and the Indians in the audience were very supportive.”

“This time, we’re going to win this tournament,” she added.

Soorya said she’s looking forward to playing Alas Pilipinas Friday night.

“Playing against the home team is very difficult because the audience support will go to the Philippines. But we will try to overcome that,” she said.

Chinese-Taipei fell to 0-2.

Earlier on Thursday, Hong Kong bounced back from opening day by repulsing Indonesia, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18, to level its record to 1-1 in Pool B.

