^

Sports

AVC Challenge Cup: Vietnam repels Singapore for solo Pool B lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 6:20pm
AVC Challenge Cup: Vietnam repels Singapore for solo Pool B lead
The Vietnamese sealed their second win and the solo Pool B lead.
STAR / Russell Palma

Games Friday
(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)
10 a.m. – Iran vs Chinese Taipei
1 p.m. – Kazakhstan vs Vietnam
4 p.m. – Singapore vs Indonesia
7 p.m. – Philippine vs Iran

MANILA, Philippines – Vietnam overcame a fierce second-set challenge put up by Singapore in a 25-8, 29-27, 25-10 victory Thursday that kept its back-to-back title bid going in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen paced the reigning champions with 13 points, including seven in that furious second-set battle that sealed the Vietnamese, who trampled Hong Kong, 13-25, 17-25, 16-25, the day before, their second win and the solo Pool B lead.

It was the Singaporeans’ second defeat in a row.

In Pool A, India asserted its might with an emphatic 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 triumph over Chinese Taipei for the former’s second straight win that sent it straight to the top in its bracket.

Soorya Soorya presided over the block party with eight and finished with 15 hits as the Indians stayed unscathed.

“I’m feeling very happy that we won, and we are hoping that we can get more wins,” the six-foot Soorya, whose country is out to surpass its fourth-place effort a year ago in Indonesia. “My teammates are very supportive and our coaches and the Indians in the audience were very supportive.”

“This time, we’re going to win this tournament,” she added.

Soorya said she’s looking forward to playing Alas Pilipinas Friday night.

“Playing against the home team is very difficult because the audience support will go to the Philippines. But we will try to overcome that,” she said.

Chinese-Taipei fell to 0-2.

Earlier on Thursday, Hong Kong bounced back from opening day by repulsing Indonesia, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18, to level its record to 1-1 in Pool B.

The tournament is supported by Meralco, PLDT, Smart, Akari, AyalaLand, Nuvali, Foton, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Mikasa, Senoh, Asics, Maynilad, Makati Shangri-La, Rebisco, Cignal, OneSports, OneSports+ and Pilipinas Live.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala stuns Aussie foe to stay on track of French Open main draw

Eala stuns Aussie foe to stay on track of French Open main draw

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala knows the enormity of what she is about to accomplish — a feat that would change Philippine tennis forev...
Sports
fbtw
Abando leaves Korean Basketball League squad

Abando leaves Korean Basketball League squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
High-flying Filipino import Rhenz Abando has bid his Korean Basketball League team, the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters,...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International survives 9-game play-ins to remain in MPL PH playoffs

Blacklist International survives 9-game play-ins to remain in MPL PH playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Blacklist International is the last team standing after the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Playoff Play-Ins,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala chalks up first Grand Slam win

Eala chalks up first Grand Slam win

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Philippine ace Alex Eala took the first step on the road to the French Open women’s singles main competition with an...
Sports
fbtw
Eala nears French Open main draw

Eala nears French Open main draw

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala knows the enormity of what she is about to accomplish – a feat that would change Philippine tennis forev...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ruel Pa&ntilde;ales girds for Road to UFC 2nd round battle

Ruel Pañales girds for Road to UFC 2nd round battle

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Ruel Pañales will take on Indian Kiru Singh Sahota.
Sports
fbtw
Trillo says Meralco near-meltdown vs Ginebra 'unacceptable'

Trillo says Meralco near-meltdown vs Ginebra 'unacceptable'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Despite holding on against Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday, the Meralco Bolts...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon grabs share of lead; Paranaque, South Cotabato win

MPBL: Quezon grabs share of lead; Paranaque, South Cotabato win

5 hours ago
The Quezon Huskers overpowered the Imus Agimat VA Drones, 100-73, on Wednesday to share the lead in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Canino looking to regain form as Alas Pilipinas debut beckons

Canino looking to regain form as Alas Pilipinas debut beckons

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Angel Canino is eager to make up for lost time as she works toward being 100% healthy in time for her national team debut...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with