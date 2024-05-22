^

Sports

Kazakhstan makes short work of Singapore in AVC Challenge Cup opener

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 3:09pm
Kazakhstan makes short work of Singapore in AVC Challenge Cup opener
Kazakhstan
AVC Photos

Games Thursday
(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)
10 a.m. - Indonesia vs Hong Kong
1 p.m. - Chinese Taipei vs India
4 p.m. - Vietnam vs Singapore
7 p.m. - Philippines vs Australia

MANILA, Philippines -- In most sports, especially volleyball, height is might.

And Kazakhstan made sure to flex fully and used it as a sword in cutting listless Singapore to pieces in a quick, unforgiving 25-15, 25-9, 25-17 victory Wednesday that jump-started its campaign in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Katrina Belova and skipper Sana Anarkulova, the tallest of them all at 6-2, presided over the carnage and unleashed 15 and 13 points, respectively, that gave the Kazakhs their first win and an early hold of the lead in Pool B.

It was a strong start for a Rishat Gilyazutdinov-mentored squad, ranked 44th in the world and whose last best finish was a silver medal-finish in the 2016 Asian Cup in  Vinh Phuc, Vietnam behind the great wall of China.

Kazakhstan is eyeing a ticket to the Women’s Challenger Cup -- which the Philippines will host from July 4-7 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium -- and if the stars align, a berth to the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League.

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas will get its chance to get a piece of the action as it clashes with Australia in the main game of the heavy four-game bill at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The Filipinas will try to make a big impression before an expectedly animated hometown crowd even though they have already secured a slot to the Women’s Challenger Cup also set in the country.

Another motivation that the Jorge Souze de Brito-mentored squad could use was its stinging four-set defeat to the Aussies in the classification round in last year’s edition of this annual meet in Gresik, East Java, Indonesia.

“Expect us to try our best, be competitive no matter what and always there to fight,” said de Brito.

The team will be skippered by Jia de Guzman and bannered by a mix of veterans in Sisi Rondina, Cherry Nunag, Dawn Catindig and Dell Palomata, emerging stars Eya Laure, Vanie Gandler, Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma Jen Nierva, and collegiate standouts Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, Julia Coronel and Ara Panique.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga thwarts Pasay, Batangas nips Quezon City

Pampanga thwarts Pasay, Batangas nips Quezon City

16 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga thwarted Pasay while inaugural titlist Batangas escaped past Quezon City Monday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
AVC Cup at RMC unwraps

AVC Cup at RMC unwraps

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Vietnam opens its title defense as it clashes with Hong Kong in the featured match of a heavy four-game bill ushering in the...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
After AP Bren announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons, two other Philippine teams have bared similar arrangements...
Sports
fbtw
Rotation a key to survival

Rotation a key to survival

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The PBA visits Dasmariñas, Cavite, for a Philippine Cup semifinal twinbill today as San Miguel Beer looks to put Rain...
Sports
fbtw
Tour top guns start chase of Masters crown

Tour top guns start chase of Masters crown

16 hours ago
The ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters unwraps today with a highly anticipated showdown among the top guns at the spruced-up...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young jins to strut stuff in Smart/MVP National New Face of the Year Taekwondo joust

Young jins to strut stuff in Smart/MVP National New Face of the Year Taekwondo joust

3 hours ago
Promising taekwondo jins will be tested to the max when the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the Smart/MVP National...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Right foundation, right people, right team

PGA Tour Player Blog: Right foundation, right people, right team

By Xander Schauffele | 3 hours ago
World No. 2 Xander Schauffele secured his maiden major victory and eighth PGA Tour title following a hard-fought victory in...
Sports
fbtw
Fifi Sharma happy to be reunited with ex-La Salle teammates at Alas Pilipinas

Fifi Sharma happy to be reunited with ex-La Salle teammates at Alas Pilipinas

4 hours ago
It’s a new chapter with familiar faces for Akari middle blocker Fifi Sharma as she joins Alas Pilipinas for the upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins

MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins

4 hours ago
Newcomer Abra finally displayed its potential with a 94-68 demolition of Manila SV Batang Sampaloc.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with