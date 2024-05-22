‘Smiling’ Fajardo stresses he’s just enjoying the game

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo has been dominating the basketball court as he led the San Miguel Beermen to a 2-0 PBA Philippine Cup semis series lead over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

But he has been doing it with a smile on his face.

In the defending champions’ 106-89 win on Sunday, Fajardo once again carried the load with a double-double performance of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

“The Kraken” also had four assists and a block as he dominated the paint.

It some parts of the game though, 6-foot-10 behemoth flashed a smile even as he is grinding it out on the court.

The gentle giant, however, said that the joy he has on playing just comes out.

“I did not realize that I was smiling,” the reigning Most Valuable Player told reporters in response to a question about him flashing a smile as he duked it out against Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga.

“I just wanted to enjoy the game. We are already in the semis. If we become too serious, we become tentative, so I try to just enjoy, but at the same time, be serious,” he added.

Fajardo bared that sometimes, head coach Jorge Gallent would call him out for smiling while playing.

“I am scolded by the coach because I am always smiling. But, I’m serious. [The smile] just comes, but next time, I’ll be more serious.”

The Cebuano big man and the rest of the Beermen will try to go up 3-0 against the Elasto Painters on Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., at the Dasmarinas Arena.