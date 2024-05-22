^

Sports

‘Smiling’ Fajardo stresses he’s just enjoying the game

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 12:53pm
â��Smilingâ�� Fajardo stresses heâ��s just enjoying the game
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo has been dominating the basketball court as he led the San Miguel Beermen to a 2-0 PBA Philippine Cup semis series lead over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

But he has been doing it with a smile on his face. 

In the defending champions’ 106-89 win on Sunday, Fajardo once again carried the load with a double-double performance of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

“The Kraken” also had four assists and a block as he dominated the paint. 

It some parts of the game though, 6-foot-10 behemoth flashed a smile even as he is grinding it out on the court. 

The gentle giant, however, said that the joy he has on playing just comes out. 

“I did not realize that I was smiling,” the reigning Most Valuable Player told reporters in response to a question about him flashing a smile as he duked it out against Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga. 

“I just wanted to enjoy the game. We are already in the semis. If we become too serious, we become tentative, so I try to just enjoy, but at the same time, be serious,” he added. 

Fajardo bared that sometimes, head coach Jorge Gallent would call him out for smiling while playing. 

“I am scolded by the coach because I am always smiling. But, I’m serious. [The smile] just comes, but next time, I’ll be more serious.”

The Cebuano big man and the rest of the Beermen will try to go up 3-0 against the Elasto Painters on Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., at the Dasmarinas Arena.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JUNE MAR FAJARDO

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga thwarts Pasay, Batangas nips Quezon City

Pampanga thwarts Pasay, Batangas nips Quezon City

14 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga thwarted Pasay while inaugural titlist Batangas escaped past Quezon City Monday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
AVC Cup at RMC unwraps

AVC Cup at RMC unwraps

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Vietnam opens its title defense as it clashes with Hong Kong in the featured match of a heavy four-game bill ushering in the...
Sports
fbtw
Rotation a key to survival

Rotation a key to survival

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The PBA visits Dasmariñas, Cavite, for a Philippine Cup semifinal twinbill today as San Miguel Beer looks to put Rain...
Sports
fbtw
Tour top guns start chase of Masters crown

Tour top guns start chase of Masters crown

14 hours ago
The ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters unwraps today with a highly anticipated showdown among the top guns at the spruced-up...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
After AP Bren announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons, two other Philippine teams have bared similar arrangements...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PGA Tour Player Blog: Right foundation, right people, right team

PGA Tour Player Blog: Right foundation, right people, right team

By Xander Schauffele | 2 hours ago
World No. 2 Xander Schauffele secured his maiden major victory and eighth PGA Tour title following a hard-fought victory in...
Sports
fbtw
Fifi Sharma happy to be reunited with ex-La Salle teammates at Alas Pilipinas

Fifi Sharma happy to be reunited with ex-La Salle teammates at Alas Pilipinas

2 hours ago
It’s a new chapter with familiar faces for Akari middle blocker Fifi Sharma as she joins Alas Pilipinas for the upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins

MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins

3 hours ago
Newcomer Abra finally displayed its potential with a 94-68 demolition of Manila SV Batang Sampaloc.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics edge Pacers in OT to draw first blood in NBA East finals

Celtics edge Pacers in OT to draw first blood in NBA East finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Boston Celtics fended off the gritty Indiana Pacers to take Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in overtime, 133-128,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with