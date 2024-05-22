^

Young jins to strut stuff in Smart/MVP National New Face of the Year Taekwondo joust

May 22, 2024
Two young taekwondo jins look to land a head kick.

MANILA, Philippines – Promising taekwondo jins will be tested to the max when the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the Smart/MVP National New Face of the Year Championships in Kyorugi (free sparring) on May 25-26 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Just like last year when the event attracted more than 2,500 participants, the PTA is once again expecting another exciting and energetic action in the two-day event designed to discover future Philippine team members.

It is also the association’s way in gauging the progress of these individuals, who have trained long and hard and sacrificed lot for a chance to become the new faces of Philippine taekwondo.

Supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO, the tournament will be participated in by all affiliated chapters and branches throughout Metro Manila and all provincial affiliated chapters including the military branches of service.

Competitions on tap are Senior, Junior Cadet, Grade School and Toddler for both male and female divisions which have novice and advance categories. 

The event is also part of the association’s commitment to support the government grassroots programs.

Parents interested to enroll their children and sports enthusiasts are cordially invited to witness the event starting at 9 a.m.

