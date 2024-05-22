^

Sports

ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 11:22am
ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

MANILA, Philippines – After AP Bren announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons, two other Philippine teams have announced changes in their management with the addition of seasoned international esports organizations: ONIC Philippines partnering with Fnatic and ECHO being acquired by Team Liquid.

ONIC Philippines announced its partnership with London-based Fnatic via its social media accounts last May 20, with the organization calling it a "new era" for the team. 

A day later, M4 World Champions Echo, announced that Team Liquid, a Netherlands-based esports organization, has acquired esports organization STUN.GG, which includes Echo and its Indonesia sister team AURA Esports.

In a post written in English, Bahasa and Filipino, the esports organization announces its foray into the MLBB scene with the partnership in both Indonesia and the Philippines.

“We have always admired the intensity and loyalty of fans in Indonesia and the Philippines, which we’ve experienced firsthand in esports events in the past. When we saw an opportunity to strengthen our presence in Southeast Asia with these incredible competitive teams, we knew we had to do it with an organization built with the same values and philosophy as our own. We found that partner in the staff and fans of AURA and ECHO,” Team Liquid co-CEO Victor Goossens said in a press release.

Both Fnatic and Team Liquid are considered veteran esports organizations globally with multiple titles across different esports titles like Dota2, Valorant, League of Legends and Counter Strike.

ONIC Philippines and Echo will be competing in the upcoming Season 13 Playoffs of the MPL Philippines under new banners: Fnatic ONIC Philippines and Team Liquid Echo, respectively.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga thwarts Pasay, Batangas nips Quezon City

Pampanga thwarts Pasay, Batangas nips Quezon City

13 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga thwarted Pasay while inaugural titlist Batangas escaped past Quezon City Monday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
AVC Cup at RMC unwraps

AVC Cup at RMC unwraps

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Vietnam opens its title defense as it clashes with Hong Kong in the featured match of a heavy four-game bill ushering in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tour top guns start chase of Masters crown

Tour top guns start chase of Masters crown

13 hours ago
The ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters unwraps today with a highly anticipated showdown among the top guns at the spruced-up...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to put premium on 'fan experience' in AVC Challenge Cup hosting

Philippines to put premium on 'fan experience' in AVC Challenge Cup hosting

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is prioritizing the fans ahead of the country’s hosting of the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Masters golf tilt ready for takeoff at Villamor

Philippine Masters golf tilt ready for takeoff at Villamor

1 day ago
The ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters unwraps Wednesday with a highly anticipated showdown at the spruced-up Villamor Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins

MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins

1 hour ago
Newcomer Abra finally displayed its potential with a 94-68 demolition of Manila SV Batang Sampaloc.
Sports
fbtw
Calderon Cup junior tennis slated in Isabela

Calderon Cup junior tennis slated in Isabela

2 hours ago
Nearly 200 youngsters from the host city and surrounding towns and municipalities in Region II brace for spirited battle for...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell

Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell

2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal will bring down the curtain on his 19-year French Open career with the likelihood of adding to his 14 titles...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls in early key tiff vs Thai rivals

Gilas girls in early key tiff vs Thai rivals

13 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas U18 women’s team will be tested right away as it faces host Thailand in a must-win opener of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with