ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

MANILA, Philippines – After AP Bren announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons, two other Philippine teams have announced changes in their management with the addition of seasoned international esports organizations: ONIC Philippines partnering with Fnatic and ECHO being acquired by Team Liquid.

ONIC Philippines announced its partnership with London-based Fnatic via its social media accounts last May 20, with the organization calling it a "new era" for the team.

A day later, M4 World Champions Echo, announced that Team Liquid, a Netherlands-based esports organization, has acquired esports organization STUN.GG, which includes Echo and its Indonesia sister team AURA Esports.

In a post written in English, Bahasa and Filipino, the esports organization announces its foray into the MLBB scene with the partnership in both Indonesia and the Philippines.

“We have always admired the intensity and loyalty of fans in Indonesia and the Philippines, which we’ve experienced firsthand in esports events in the past. When we saw an opportunity to strengthen our presence in Southeast Asia with these incredible competitive teams, we knew we had to do it with an organization built with the same values and philosophy as our own. We found that partner in the staff and fans of AURA and ECHO,” Team Liquid co-CEO Victor Goossens said in a press release.

Both Fnatic and Team Liquid are considered veteran esports organizations globally with multiple titles across different esports titles like Dota2, Valorant, League of Legends and Counter Strike.

ONIC Philippines and Echo will be competing in the upcoming Season 13 Playoffs of the MPL Philippines under new banners: Fnatic ONIC Philippines and Team Liquid Echo, respectively.