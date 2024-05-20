AP Bren partners with Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) world champion AP Bren has announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia esports organization Team Falcons.

Announced via both organizations' Facebook page, the partnership represents both organizations' unity for "passion and skill in esports".

A well-known esports organization, Team Falcons has had success in multiple esports titles such as Dota2 and Counter Strike; while their Mobile Legends Bang Bang squad had placed second in last year's MPL MENA and had participated in the M5 Wildcard qualifiers.

Speaking about the partnership, AP Bren director Jab Escutin sees it as a step forward for Filipino esports.

"It definitely shows that the world is already understanding the talent and skills our Filipino athletes have in Esports. This partnership goes beyond EWC as we plan to execute different initiatives through this partnership," Escutin told the Philippine Esports Press Corps.

It was the Saudi Arabian organization that had approached AP Bren about the partnership, and Escutin had aligned their organizations' goals and made sure that the partnership was mutually beneficial. As of now, the focus of the partnership is the upcoming Esports World Cup, with other initiatives in the pipeline.

He adds, "It’s always nice to get support from a major esports team like Team Falcons. Their support will further enhance our team’s development and provide us a different perspective of how esports teams are run in a different region."

AP Bren's MLBB team will defend its title in the MPL Philippines as the league's 13th season enters the playoffs phase on May 22.