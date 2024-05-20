^

Sports

AP Bren partners with Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 10:00am
AP Bren partners with Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) world champion AP Bren has announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia esports organization Team Falcons.

Announced via both organizations' Facebook page, the partnership represents both organizations' unity for "passion and skill in esports".

A well-known esports organization, Team Falcons has had success in multiple esports titles such as Dota2 and Counter Strike; while their Mobile Legends Bang Bang squad had placed second in last year's MPL MENA and had participated in the M5 Wildcard qualifiers.

Speaking about the partnership, AP Bren director Jab Escutin sees it as a step forward for Filipino esports.

"It definitely shows that the world is already understanding the talent and skills our Filipino athletes have in Esports. This partnership goes beyond EWC as we plan to execute different initiatives through this partnership," Escutin told the Philippine Esports Press Corps. 

It was the Saudi Arabian organization that had approached AP Bren about the partnership, and Escutin had aligned their organizations' goals and made sure that the partnership was mutually beneficial. As of now, the focus of the partnership is the upcoming Esports World Cup, with other initiatives in the pipeline.

He adds, "It’s always nice to get support from a major esports team like Team Falcons. Their support will further enhance our team’s development and provide us a different perspective of how esports teams are run in a different region."

AP Bren's MLBB team will defend its title in the MPL Philippines as the league's 13th season enters the playoffs phase on May 22.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo siblings stamp class in Asian joust

Yulo siblings stamp class in Asian joust

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Carlos Yulo is back in collecting gold medals like picking apples from a tree.
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks rally to down Thunder

Mavericks rally to down Thunder

12 hours ago
Luka Doncic posted a triple-double and P.J. Washington drilled the deciding free-throws as the Dallas Mavericks erased a 17-point...
Sports
fbtw
Santos-Daquigan regains winning ways

Santos-Daquigan regains winning ways

12 hours ago
Team Sharp Philippines/Honda Philippines Inc.’s Alfonsi Rei Santos-Daquigan regained his winning ways as he emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena claims gold in LA Grand Prix

Obiena claims gold in LA Grand Prix

12 hours ago
Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena continued to build momentum and confidence on his way to the Paris Olympics as he ruled the...
Sports
fbtw
Asian cycling body honors Tolentino

Asian cycling body honors Tolentino

12 hours ago
The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) will confer on PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympic fencer, Quezon City fencing program gain backing

Olympic fencer, Quezon City fencing program gain backing

3 hours ago
A fencing program from Quezon City credited for producing a Filipino athlete bound for the 2024 Olympics in Paris has been...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers shoot down Knicks to reach NBA Eastern Conference finals

Pacers shoot down Knicks to reach NBA Eastern Conference finals

3 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers put on a shooting clinic to throttle the New York Knicks, 130-109, on Sunday (Monday Manila time) and book...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts weather Christian storm

Bolts weather Christian storm

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
For the second time in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup playoffs, a marquee player scored his career high against Meralc...
Sports
fbtw
CSB, Perpetual near coronation

CSB, Perpetual near coronation

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The NCAA volleyball dynasties of College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help remained indomitable.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with