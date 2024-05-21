^

Shopwise braces for bigger bike fest in 2025

May 21, 2024 | 12:53pm
Officials of the sponsoring Shopwise and organizing The IRONMAN Group pose with participants in the Open division of the first Shopwise Bike Fest, which drew 2,243 cycling enthusiasts at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite Sunday. The event was staged to inspire Filipinos to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle while fostering family bonds.

MANILA, Philippines – Encouraged by the remarkable success of its inaugural bike fest, Shopwise is preparing to host an even larger edition next year, continuing its mission to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle among Filipino families.

The first Shopwise Bike Fest held last Sunday, May 19, at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite, drew an impressive 2,243 cycling enthusiasts. The event, aimed at fostering family bonds and encouraging physical activity, attracted participants of all ages and skill levels.

The pioneering event underscores Shopwise’s dedication to inspiring Filipinos to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle. The one-day bike fest featured various divisions to accommodate every rider’s ability and preference.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the organizing The IRONMAN Group, emphasized the event’s positive community impact.

“Our focus is on creating events that positively influence our community. With Shopwise’s sponsorship and the City of Imus’ support, we expect to attract even more participants next year,” said Galura.

Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula also highlighted the city’s dedication to fostering community engagement through events that enhance the well-being of its citizens. The Vermosa Sports Hub further solidified its reputation as a prime location for such events.

The increasing engagement and participation from the local community and beyond demonstrate that the Shopwise Bike Fest is both broad and inclusive, reflecting the growing popularity of cycling.

The event also served as a platform for Shopwise to encourage a wider audience to incorporate cycling into their daily lives as a fun, eco-friendly mode of transportation and leisure. As the hypermarket brand of Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc., Shopwise has long supported its customers by offering a wide range of quality international grocery products.

“At Shopwise, we’ve always been committed to providing our valued customers with access to quality products and opportunities that enrich their lives. With the bike fest, we’re taking this commitment further by promoting the joy and benefits of urban cycling to our wider community,” said Kerwin Legarde, Group General Manager – Food Segment (Big Formats) of Robinsons Supermarket.

