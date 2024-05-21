^

Cebuanos, Team Hustle rule maiden DAYO23 Invitational

Philstar.com
May 21, 2024 | 9:13am
Team Hustle (top) and Team Cebu.
MANILA, Philippines – Team Cebu and Team Hustle won the inaugural DAYO23 Streetball Invitational men’s and women’s division, respectively, as the two-day tournament graced Barangay 830 Court in Paco, Manila over the weekend.

Team Cebu, led by former PBA legend Dondon Hontiveros, capped off the pocket competition presented by Titan and Jordan Brand in a thrilling 23-21 victory over finalist Hoopx in the men’s championship. The Cebuanos bucked a late-game meltdown with the game-winner for the P300,000 prize.

Meanwhile, Team Hustle, flanked by former national team stalwarts Allana Lim and Raiza Palmera-Dy, ruled the women’s competition. They beat out Team Baseline, 23-19, in the championship game that prefaced the men’s final.

The tournament drew audiences among the local hoops community as the competition also featured performances by local artists like rappers Alex Bruce and Al James.

Entertaining one-on-one matchups also spiced up the tournament that featured eight men’s teams and six women’s teams.

Hoopers from various areas in the country — including Cebu and Davao — battled it out in a tough two-day competition that pitted the best of the best in Philippine street basketball.

