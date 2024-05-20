Ituriaga, Bautista shine in PPS Tamagos Cup netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Jann Ian Ituriaga achieved a remarkable double victory while Sandra Bautista secured a win and a runner-up finish as they took top honors in the PPS-PEPP Tamagos Cup National Tennis Championships at the Kalibo 1 courts in Aklan over the weekend.

The top-seeded Ituriaga from Iloilo City showcased his stellar skills by dominating the boys’ division. He defeated No. 4 Rizzjun Labindao, 6-1, 6-2, in the 16-and-under finals, and then overcame Andrew dela Cruz, 7-6(4), 6-2, to clinch the 18-and-U championship.

Although Bautista couldn’t match Ituriaga’s double triumph, the rising star from Bacoor, Cavite still earned Most Valuable Player honors. She won the girls’ 16-and-U crown with a 6-0, 7-6(2) victory over doubles partner Andrea Malbas. However, she bid for a second title was thwarted by Czarina Miraflor, who won a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 10-8 decision in the 18-and-U finals.

Other winners in the Group 2 event, presented by Dunlop and held as part of the PPS-PEPP circuit, organized by Palawan Pawnshop under the leadership of president/CEO Bobby Castro, included John Rafael Santiago and Tiffany Jannah (14-and-U), Ciaran Alipo-on and Theriz Zapatos (12-and-U) and Mikaela Chavez (10-and-under unisex).

Santiago survived a semis scare against Labindao, hacking out a 6-7(4), 6-2, 10-8 victory, before dispatching Francisco De Juan III, 6-2, 6-0, in the finals. Jannah trampled Besper Zapatos, 6-2, 6-0, while Alipo-on upset top seed De Juan, 5-7, 6-2, 10-8, and Theriz Zapatos stamped her class over Michaela Suarez, 6-2, 6-1.

Chavez, on the other hand, stunned No. 1 Abby Joy Castigador, 4-2, 4-0, in the youngest category of the tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking.

Ituriaga rounded off his impressive performance by teaming up with Gian dela Cruz to blast Joseph Ramos and Jan Cabanilla, 8-2, in the 18-and-U doubles finals, with Miraflor and Princess Tana topping the girls’ premier side with an 8-0 rout of Bautista and Malbas.

John Rafael Santiago and Labindao took the 14-and-U trophy with an 8-0 victory over De Juan and James Perlas, while siblings Theriz and Besper Zapatos outlasted Joy Tejada and Jannah, 8-7(4), in the 14-and-U finals.

Castigador and Chavez triumphed in the 10-and-U unisex with an 8-2 win over Arianna Tiongko and Anselm dela Cruz.

In the Legends category. Kit Palmani and Matthew Crisosto topped the Open class, while Jonito Crisosto and Danny Sajonia dominated the 40s and 50s classes, and Jun Tansingco and Ferdinand Martinez reigned in the 60s division. Nancy Martinez and Claribel dela Cruz secured the women’s doubles crown.