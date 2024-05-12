Jia De Guzman commits to Philippine volleyball team for AVC Challenge Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Eight-time PVL Best Setter Jia Morado-De Guzman verbally committed to playing for the national team in the upcoming AVC Challenge Cup slated here in Manila this month.

De Guzman, who is back from a stint with the Denso Airybees in the Japan V. League 1, where they finished fifth, told the media on Sunday evening that she will be returning to the Nationals for the first time since the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

“Yes, I’m going to play in the upcoming AVC Challenge Cup and I know, very little preparation but we’re going to give our best despite that,” said De Guzman, who was at the Big Dome to watch her former PVL team Creamline battle Choco Mucho in the finals.

“All the time naman, ready to step up for the flag, so excited ako to play for the Philippines again.”

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation has yet to release the final lineup for the competition set for May 22 to 29 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

There, they will go up against teams like Chinese Taipei, India, Iran and Australia in Pool A.

De Guzman last played in the Challenge Cup back in 2022, with the Creamline Cool Smashers. There, they finished 6th.

The Philippines also competed in the 2023 edition of the competition with players from the Akari Chargers. They placed seventh among 11 participating nations.