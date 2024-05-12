^

Sports

Jia De Guzman commits to Philippine volleyball team for AVC Challenge Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 8:35pm
Jia De Guzman commits to Philippine volleyball team for AVC Challenge Cup
Jia Morado-De Guzman.
Photo from Instagram / Julia De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Eight-time PVL Best Setter Jia Morado-De Guzman verbally committed to playing for the national team in the upcoming AVC Challenge Cup slated here in Manila this month.

De Guzman, who is back from a stint with the Denso Airybees in the Japan V. League 1,  where they finished fifth, told the media on Sunday evening that she will be returning to the Nationals for the first time since the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

“Yes, I’m going to play in the upcoming AVC Challenge Cup and I know, very little preparation but we’re going to give our best despite that,” said De Guzman, who was at the Big Dome to watch her former PVL team Creamline battle Choco Mucho in the finals. 

“All the time naman, ready to step up for the flag, so excited ako to play for the Philippines again.”

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation has yet to release the final lineup for the competition set for May 22 to 29 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

There, they will go up against teams like Chinese Taipei, India, Iran and Australia in Pool A.

De Guzman last played in the Challenge Cup back in 2022, with the Creamline Cool Smashers. There, they finished 6th.

The Philippines also competed in the 2023 edition of the competition with players from the Akari Chargers. They placed seventh among 11 participating nations.

vuukle comment

JIA MORADO

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Eighth seed Terrafirma went into the David-versus-Goliath showdown with No. 1 San Miguel Beer believing it could defy the...
Sports
fbtw
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
Will Cool Smashers extend dynasty?

Will Cool Smashers extend dynasty?

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Creamline’s long reign could be likened to ancient dynasties that have stood the test of time.
Sports
fbtw
NU scores twin kill over UST

NU scores twin kill over UST

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
In front of 20,955 witnesses, the Bulldogs got on the loose and went for the double ambush on the Tigers’ lair –...
Sports
fbtw
Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Christian Standhardinger detonated for 36 points to tow Barangay Ginebra to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the expense...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

7 hours ago
Ukrainian boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko clinched the IBF lightweight world title on Sunday after producing a supreme performance...
Sports
fbtw
NU&rsquo;s Solomon regains groove in time for Game 1 win vs UST

NU’s Solomon regains groove in time for Game 1 win vs UST

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
NU’s Alyssa Solomon shook off her slump in timely fashion as she recovered with a team-high 17 points in Game 1 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant's 'Zekken' reflects on losses in VCT America

Valorant's 'Zekken' reflects on losses in VCT America

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
The 19-year-old Filipino-American has been with the Masters Madrid champions since 2022. He was part of the squad that won...
Sports
fbtw
Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories

Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories

8 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 61 points to fire the Boston Celtics to a bounce-back NBA playoff win over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with