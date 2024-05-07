^

Hodge helps Meralco take down mighty Beermen, wins weekly PBA player plum

Hodge helps Meralco take down mighty Beermen, wins weekly PBA player plum
Against the then-unbeaten San Miguel Beer and its formidable frontline led by June Mar Fajardo (No. 15) at that, Cliff Hodge punched in 20 points on a 9-of-13 clip while hauling down 13 rebounds and swatting away two shots.

MANILA, Philippines – Throughout his career, Meralco’s Cliff Hodge has been known for his hard-nosed defending and tireless efforts to win rebounds and 50-50 balls.

But in one crucial road gig in Batangas City, Hodge showcased one facet of his game that's been mostly overlooked — his ability to score buckets.

Against the then-unbeaten San Miguel Beer and its formidable frontline led by June Mar Fajardo at that, the Meralco workhorse punched in 20 points on a 9-of-13 clip while hauling down 13 rebounds and swatting away two shots.

Hodge’s strong performance on both ends hugely helped the Bolts to a massive 95-92 reversal that not only pulled the plug on SMB’s 11-0 bid but more importantly, ensured Meralco’s entry to the quarterfinals without hassle at 6-5.

Had they lost, Hodge and company might even have to go through a rubbermatch for the eighth and last slot to the playoffs instead of sitting comfortably as the No. 4 seed as they do now.

The 6-foot-4 dynamo’s Herculean effort against the mighty Beermen earned him recognition as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period May 1 to 5.

Hodge was selected by the men and women covering the PBA beat as the week’s best over the likes of Meralco teammate Allein Maliksi, who topscored with 22 and led the mop-op against the rallying Beermen, and Beau Belga, who sparked Rain or Shine to a Last 8-clinching 120-104 win over NLEX.

BOLTS

CLIFF HODGE

MERALCO

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
