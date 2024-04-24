^

Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Tams, seize semis bonus

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 24, 2024 | 6:51pm
Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Tams, seize semis bonus
NU's Alyssa Solomon
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Twice-to-beat advantage secured.

The on-fire National University Lady Bulldogs have clinched the coveted twice-to-beat advantage after sweeping the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The three-headed monster of Alyssa Solomon, Bella Belen and Vange Alinsug led the charge for NU, finishing with 13, 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

The first two sets were a bit too close for comfort for the Lady Bulldogs, as they pulled away late.

In the third set, the same happened as FEU tied the set up at 19-all.

The Sampaloc-based squad would not be denied, as Solomon and Erin Pangilinan punched in crucial points.

Alinsug, then, ended the match with a kill that found the backcourt.

Erin Pangilinan added 10 points off of nine attacks and a block for the Lady Bulldogs.

Faida Bakanke spearheaded FEU with 14 markers. Chen Tagaod and Gerzel Petallo added nine markers apiece.

NU completed a second-round sweep and rose to 12-2 at the end of the eliminations. They won their seventh straight game. 

The final twice-to-beat seat will be settled between the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses and the La Salle Lady Spikers, who will battle it out on Saturday.

FEU, meanwhile, ended the eliminations with a 9-5 win-loss record.

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
