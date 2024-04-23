^

Lady Bulldogs gun for semis bonus

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 23, 2024 | 5:45pm
The Lady Bulldogs eye a grand finale to their unbeaten second-round run so far to seal their place in the Top Two for a coveted win-once incentive come the semifinals.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
10 a.m. – ADMU vs AdU (men)
12 p.m. – NU vs FEU (men)
2 p.m. – ADMU vs AdU (women)
4 p.m. – NU vs FEU (women)

MANILA, Philippines – National University spikes for one of the Final Four bonuses when it locks horns with Far Eastern University in a battle between red-hot squads entering the homestretch of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 4 p.m., with the Lady Bulldogs eyeing a grand finale to their unbeaten second-round run so far to seal their place in the Top Two for a coveted win-once incentive come the semifinals. Ateneo (4-9) and Adamson (3-10) go for graceful exits at 2 p.m.

NU closed in on that bid with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 drubbing of also-ran Adamson for its sixth straight win last weekend to climb to 11-2 for a three-way tie at No. 1 with reigning champion La Salle and University of Santo Tomas.

But with La Salle and UST still clashing in the final match that would give either squad its third loss, the former champion NU has full control of its destiny. It’s the Lady Bulldogs’ reward to lose to shore up their redemption tour.

“Hindi natatapos ang trabaho namin hangga't di pa natatapos yung season so kahit wala pa kaming talo this second round, hindi kami titigil kasi hindi pa naman ito ‘yung goal namin,” said former MVP Bella Belen, setting her sights on the ultimate prize of reclaiming the title.

“Isa lang itong (twice-to-beat) sa mga goal namin para maabot yung main goal namin. Dapat maging maganda ‘yung tapos namin sa elims.”

FEU, a lock at No. 4 despite its own five-game winning streak at 9-4, will not hand that incentive on a silver platter to NU as part of its early warm-up for the semis.

“Hopefully, matapos namin yung second round nang maganda and makabawi kami sa NU game. Kailangan namin ito para ma-prepare namin nang maayos kung sino makakatapat namin sa Final Four,” said Lady Tamaraws mentor Manolo Refugia.

In the men’s play, three-time reigning champion NU (10-3) shoots for at least a playoff for the last twice-to-beat advantage against top-ranked FEU (12-1) at 12 p.m. after the duel between eliminated squads Ateneo (6-7) and Adamson (4-9) at 10 a.m.

