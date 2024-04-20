Quiban fades with 75; Caitlin blows field with record 62

This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on November 26, 2021 shows Justin Quiban of the Philippines gesturing after playing a shot during round two of the Blue Canyon Championship golf tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban slipped in moving day and tumbled down the leaderboard with a 75 even as John Caitlin continued to pound the field and the course, posting a course record nine-under 62 to all but clinch the Saudi Open crown at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia Friday.

Catlin bucked shaky driving with near-impeccable iron play and superb putting, netting nine birdies and preserving a bogey-free round with a scrambling par on No. 3. Mastering the par-71 layout in three days, the American pooled a whopping 19-under 194, which included a 65 and 67, and drove a wedge between him, leading Kiradech Aphibarnrat by eight shots heading to the final 18 holes of the $1-million Asian Tour event.

The Thai veteran fired a second straight 67 for a 202, Wade Ormsby (68), David Puig (69), Scott Hend (70) and Li Haotong (70) matched 203s.

Eager to bounce back from a second round 70 after a sizzling opening 66, Quiban stumbled with a bogey on No. 1 and settled for pars in the next seven before birdying the ninth for an even 35.

But he lost his momentum and putting touch in the last nine holes, ending up with four bogeys with no birdie to show to finish with a four-over card after missing eight fairways and making 34 putts.

From joint second after 18 holes and a share of 10th halfway through, Quiban fell to 35th place with seven others at 211, 17 strokes off Catlin.

Angelo Que also wavered with a 75 and dropped to 65th with a 216.