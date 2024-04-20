^

Sports

Quiban fades with 75; Caitlin blows field with record 62

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 1:56pm
Quiban fades with 75; Caitlin blows field with record 62
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on November 26, 2021 shows Justin Quiban of the Philippines gesturing after playing a shot during round two of the Blue Canyon Championship golf tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban slipped in moving day and tumbled down the leaderboard with a 75 even as John Caitlin continued to pound the field and the course, posting a course record nine-under 62 to all but clinch the Saudi Open crown at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia Friday.

Catlin bucked shaky driving with near-impeccable iron play and superb putting, netting nine birdies and preserving a bogey-free round with a scrambling par on No. 3. Mastering the par-71 layout in three days, the American pooled a whopping 19-under 194, which included a 65 and 67, and drove a wedge between him, leading Kiradech Aphibarnrat by eight shots heading to the final 18 holes of the $1-million Asian Tour event.

The Thai veteran fired a second straight 67 for a 202, Wade Ormsby (68), David Puig (69), Scott Hend (70) and Li Haotong (70) matched 203s.

Eager to bounce back from a second round 70 after a sizzling opening 66, Quiban stumbled with a bogey on No. 1 and settled for pars in the next seven before birdying the ninth for an even 35.

But he lost his momentum and putting touch in the last nine holes, ending up with four bogeys with no birdie to show to finish with a four-over card after missing eight fairways and making 34 putts.

From joint second after 18 holes and a share of 10th halfway through, Quiban fell to 35th place with seven others at 211, 17 strokes off Catlin.

Angelo Que also wavered with a 75 and dropped to 65th with a 216.

vuukle comment

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The greatest billiards player of all time is a Filipino.
Sports
fbtw
PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
PBA hall of famer Ricardo Brown did not mince words on the comment made by NBA legend Charles Barkley on Filipinos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo stays on track

Yulo stays on track

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Olympic-bound Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is back with a vengeance.
Sports
fbtw
Patriots catch MPBL leaders

Patriots catch MPBL leaders

15 hours ago
Parañaque’s outside gunners clicked in the fourth quarter as the Patriots subdued the Iloilo United Royals, 72-66,...
Sports
fbtw
Ubas boosts bid for Paris

Ubas boosts bid for Paris

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Janry Ubas boosted his Paris Olympics bid after he topped the men’s long...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu set to fire off

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu set to fire off

4 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu sets the stage for a stirring showcase of endurance and athleticism as it kicks off Sunday, April...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s Happy hour for SMB

It’s Happy hour for SMB

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Then Marcio Lassiter whipped up a storm in the third quarter to reverse the tide and help clear the way to a “routine”...
Sports
fbtw
Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

15 hours ago
With innovative enhancements in the swim leg and a captivating bike route along CCLEX, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu promises...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Knights roar to 4th straight win

Lady Knights roar to 4th straight win

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Letran sailed to its fourth straight victory by turning back Jose Rizal University, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19, yesterday and moved...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with