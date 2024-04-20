^

Sports

Heat torch Bulls to enter NBA playoffs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 10:11am
Heat torch Bulls to enter NBA playoffs
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 19: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter during the Play-In Tournament at Kaseya Center on April 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Rich Storry / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Miami Heat are going back to the NBA playoffs after blowing away the Chicago Bulls, 112-91, Saturday morning (Manila time) at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Heat will meet the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Without star Jimmy Butler, who sustained a right MCL sprain, Miami banked on Tyler Herro, who finished with a near triple-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He also recorded a game-high +- of +32.

It was a one-sided affair that turned from bad to worse for Chicago.

The Heat started waxing hot right from the get-go, turning an 11-all deadlock into a 19 point lead, 32-13, at the 1:58 mark of the first quarter with a Haywood Highsmith alley-oop finish.

The Bulls were able to inch closer, cutting the lead to seven, 49-42, in the third quarter.

However, this was the closest Chicago got to, as Miami was just too good.

Last year’s finalists unleashed a 33-18 run to end the quarter to retake an 82-60 lead going into the fourth quarter.

While the Bulls were able to inch closer in the second and third quarters, Miami regained their touch and just torched the Bulls from inside and out.

The lead grew to as much as 29 points, 99-70, with a pair of free throws by Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, while ol’ reliable Kevin Love had 16 markers and seven boards off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan had 22 points, four assists and three rebounds for Chicago.  Nikola Vucevic added 16 and 14.

This is the fifth straight playoffs for Miami, who was ousted in last season’s finals by the Denver Nuggets in five games.

For Chicago, this is their second straight season wherein they missed the postseason.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CHICAGO BULLS

MIAMI HEAT

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
PBA hall of famer Ricardo Brown did not mince words on the comment made by NBA legend Charles Barkley on Filipinos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The greatest billiards player of all time is a Filipino.
Sports
fbtw
Ubas boosts bid for Paris

Ubas boosts bid for Paris

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Filipino Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Janry Ubas boosted his Paris Olympics bid after he topped the men’s long...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo stays on track

Yulo stays on track

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Olympic-bound Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is back with a vengeance.
Sports
fbtw
Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

10 hours ago
With innovative enhancements in the swim leg and a captivating bike route along CCLEX, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu promises...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Patriots catch MPBL leaders

Patriots catch MPBL leaders

10 hours ago
Parañaque’s outside gunners clicked in the fourth quarter as the Patriots subdued the Iloilo United Royals, 72-66,...
Sports
fbtw
EcoOil-La Salle clinches top spot

EcoOil-La Salle clinches top spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle secured the No. 1 seed as Centro Escolar U salvaged second spot for outright semifinal tickets...
Sports
fbtw
PVL semis race in homestretch

PVL semis race in homestretch

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Petro Gazz, PLDT and Chery Tiggo jostle for important positions in a super-tight semifinal race as they battle different foes...
Sports
fbtw

Golden plans to celebrate ‘Thrilla in Manila’

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
A grand celebration is in the works to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla In Manila” on Oct. 1 next year with MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons announcing that eight-division world champion Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with