On-fire Lady Knights sweep Lady Bombers for share of lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 1:44pm
Letran Lady Knights
NCAA

Games Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)
7 a.m. – UPHSD vs LPU (men)
9 a.m. – UPHSD vs LPU (women)
2 p.m. – EAC vs Mapua (women)
5:30 p.m. – EAC vs Mapua (men)

MANILA, Philippines – When Oliver Almadro took the job as head coach of Letran’s women’s volleyball team, the one ultimate goal he and the Lady Knights agreed upon was to bring back the glory to the school after a 25-year championship drought.

So far, they are on target.

Showing unbending resolve to achieve such ambition, Letran sailed to its fourth straight victory by turning back Jose Rizal University, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19, on Friday that propelled them back to the top along with reigning back-to-back titlist College of St. Benilde in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

From a non-Final Four squad a season back, Almadro turned the Dominican school, which last won 25 seasons ago, to not just a Final Four-contending bunch, but also a legitimate title contender.

“I have been seeing them play the past few years and they have the talent and skills,” said Almadro. “But what I’m telling them is continue trust each other and keep the faith na kahit imposible, nandun lang yan at kayang maabot.”

And they will have a chance to reach it as they battle three-peat-seeking Lady Blazers, who are eyeing to extend their record of not losing in the last four years in 33 straight outings.

“Yung Benilde lamang samin, they have advantage in height, experience, culture and bench and they are well coached, magaling talaga si (CSB) Jerry Yee na coach,” said Almadro.

“Kami naman, we just have to follow the system and have faith that God will guide us no matter what the result, ang importante isa lang goal namin na to bring back the glory to Letran,” he added.

Marie Judiel Nitura and Gia Marcel Maquilang paced Letran with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Lady Bombers fizzled out with a 1-3 mark.

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
