Ex-Flying Titans De Leon, Lazaro-Revilla 'at peace' in new home Creamline

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 1:37pm
Ex-Flying Titans De Leon, Lazaro-Revilla 'at peace' in new home Creamline
Denden Lazaro-Revilla (left) and Bea de Leon of Creamline.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla had a change of scenery in their Premier Volleyball League careers after transferring from the Choco Mucho Flying Titans to the Creamline Cool Smashers for the 2024 PVL season.

Though sister teams, De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla still became newbies to a long-time system put in place by head coach Sherwin Meneses. And even with just a few months of action under their belt, both newcomers said that they have assimilated to the team.

“Really it does really feel like home,” said Lazaro-Revilla. 

“Pagtapak na pagtapak ko sa training, parang pina-feel nila na welcome ako sa team. The coaches, my teammates, and the management, they made it feel like I'm part of Creamline even though I was from Choco Mucho. Yeah, [we’re] one big happy family.”

De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla’s transfer made much buzz in the offseason, as their move came after the Flying Titans fell to Creamline in the finals of the PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference last year.

Despite what everyone thinks, for De Leon, the move made sense as it gave her a team where she felt “at peace” and expressed gratitude for the chance the Cool Smashers afforded to her.

“Sobrang at peace ako kung nasaan ako ngayon. Not a day goes by na hindi ako thankful sa mga kasama ko at sa mga coaches ko na binigyan ako ng isa pang chance,” De Leon said. 

“Isa pong karangalan talaga na nandito po kami ngayon. I’m just thankful to all of them, to Ate Ly and Coach Sherwin na nagtiwala sa akin. So yeah my heart is at peace,” she added.

Coincidentally, De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla both showed out in their first rodeo against former team Choco Mucho on Thursday.

De Leon took Player of the Game honors with nine points in three sets. Meanwhile, Lazaro-Revilla logged 17 excellent receptions.

But there were no hard feelings, Lazaro-Revilla insisted, as they simply wanted to contribute for their team which boosted its semis chances with an 8-2 slate.

“In a way, it feels weird, kasi it's kinda fresh. Ilang months pa lang kami with Creamline. But yun nga, when we're inside the court, it's all business [against Choco Mucho]. Outside, we're happy for one another,” she said.

De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla will look to impact Creamline anew when they play their final preliminaries match against the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Thursday, April 25, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
