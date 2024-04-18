White erupts for career-high 42 points as Bulls oust Hawks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket past Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks in the second half on April 17, 2024 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago defeated Atlanta 131-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines -- Coby White exploded for 42 points as he helped the Chicago Bulls keep their season alive at the expense of the Atlanta Hawks, 131-116, in the NBA Play-in Tournament action Thursday (Manila time) at the United Center in Chicago.

White made 15 of his 21 field goal attempts en route to his career-high in the NBA. He scored 14 of his 42 in the pivotal fourth quarter, while also recording nine rebounds and six assists.

The game was close through three quarters, with Chicago leading by just three, 81-78, following a pair of free throws by Trae Young.

Since then, the Bulls erupted for a 29-11 run to take a 110-89 lead late in the third quarter with a pullup jumper by DeMar DeRozan.

Garrison Mathews answered with a triple to try and help the Hawks gain momentum going into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, however, Chicago was just too much as they quelled attempts by Atlanta to inch closer.

The lead grew to as much as 23 points, 125-102, with 4:09 left following a split from the line by Javonte Green, dousing any hopes of a comeback.

Nikola Vucevic and DeRozan also had big nights for the Bulls, finishing with 24 and 22 markers, respectively. Ayo Dosunmu added 19.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Young and Clint Capela notched double-doubles, with the former dishing out 10 assists and the latter hauling down 17 boards.

Young, however, would record a game-worst +- of -27.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Bulls will be facing the Miami Heat in a knockout game on Saturday (Manila time) for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Miami, though, is feared to lose star Jimmy Butler to an MCL injury in his knee, which he sustained on Thursday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the injury might make Butler miss an indefinite time.

Chicago’s Alex Caruso, on the other hand, is doubtful for the Saturday match due to a “significant” left ankle sprain.