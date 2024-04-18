^

Sports

Quiban shines with 66, trails by 1 in Saudi Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 10:54am
Quiban shines with 66, trails by 1 in Saudi Open
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Quiban flourished in a solid backside start, shooting a five-under 66 to trail American John Catlin by just one stroke after 18 holes of the Saudi Open at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia Wednesday.

Quiban birdied the first two holes then struck a solid iron shot to net another stroke on the par-3 No. 14. He sustained his momentum and gunned down three more birdies against a bogey at the front to produce a pair of 33s that lifted him to joint second in one of his strongest starts on the Asian Tour.

Despite struggling with his long game, missing eight fairways, Quiban showcased exceptional iron play, hitting all but two greens and finishing with 28 putts, earning him a spot at second alongside Wade Ormsby, Tasunori Shogenji and Scott Hend.

Catlin, a former campaigner on the Philippine Golf Tour and PGT Asia, likewise sizzled at the back, matching Quiban’s solid three-under card. Unlike the Filipino shotmaker, however, he sustained form in the last nine holes, birdying Nos. 1, 2 and 7 to complete a bogey-free round and seize control in the $1 million championship.

While Quiban positioned himself well, compatriots Angelo Que and Miguel Tabuena faced challenges, posting 72 and 73, respectively, at the par-71 desert layout.

Que also grappled with his driver, missing nine fairways. The three-time Asian Tour winner also struggled on his way to the green, going out of regulation eight times.

He, however, made 29 putts to join 15 others at 55th place.

Tabuena bogeyed two of the first three holes at the front and made a double bogey on the par-4 No. 5 for a 39. A pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 10 and a birdie on the next, however, sparked hopes for a big rebound for last year’s DGC Open in India.

But he bogeyed No. 14 and parred the rest for a 73 and found himself in danger of missing the cut at joint 71st in a full-packed field of 144.

vuukle comment

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Value of trust

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Rarely does a team, whether in the NBA or PBA or whatever league, generate 80 percent of its offense from the bench. But last Sunday, Magnolia’s relievers scored 86 points in the Chicken Timplados Hotshots’...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers book playoff date with Nuggets; Warriors eliminated

Lakers book playoff date with Nuggets; Warriors eliminated

11 hours ago
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a furious late rally to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots escape struggling Bossing

Hotshots escape struggling Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots survived a furious rally by Blackwater and held on to an 81-77 victory Wednesday, sending the Bossing...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers notch 33rd straight win

Lady Blazers notch 33rd straight win

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The St. Benilde Lady Blazers’ magnificent streak lives on.
Sports
fbtw
Belga drops 28 points to lift Painters past Batang Pier

Belga drops 28 points to lift Painters past Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Another day, another stellar game from Beau Belga.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
National anti-doping policy crafted

National anti-doping policy crafted

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The House Committee on Youth and Sports Development has approved a proposed bill, establishing a national anti-dopping policy...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams stymie Lady Warriors

Lady Tams stymie Lady Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The charge continues for the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, who rolled to their fourth straight win in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers rally past Lady Falcons for share of lead

Lady Spikers rally past Lady Falcons for share of lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The La Salle Lady Spikers forced a three-way tie on top of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament standings...
Sports
fbtw
Round Table Philippines hosts inaugural golf tourney at Mimosa

Round Table Philippines hosts inaugural golf tourney at Mimosa

19 hours ago
Round Table Philippines is set to host its inaugural golf tournament, dubbed “A Round of Golf with Tablers", on May...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with