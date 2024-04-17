^

Chery Tiggo's Maraño glad to see former teammates thrive in new squads

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 2:39pm
From left: Kim Fajardo, Aby Marano and Majoy Baron.
MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo captain Aby Maraño had no mixed feelings going up against former teammates Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron as the Crossovers collided with the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

Though on opposite sides of the net with her fellow ex-F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, the former DLSU standout said she’s proud for Fajardo and Baron as the pair have shined with the High Speed Hitters.

“Sobrang proud kasi nakita ko na happy naman sila sa bago nilang team. At the same time, nagagamit talaga sila. Siyempre bilang teammate nila before, ang sarap makita na isa sila sa starting six,” Maraño said.

Not only are her former teammates doing well in their new team, but they are also proving their mettle. For Maraño, the pair wasn’t exactly getting to their full potential previously, owing to coaching decisions that managed their minutes on the floor.

But under Rald Ricafort’s leadership in PLDT, Fajardo and Baron have been getting extended minutes where they’ve repaid their coaches’ trust.

“Ibig sabihin there is something with them na makaka-help doon sa team na bago nilang nilalaruan ngayon. Kaya happy ako na itong dalawang ‘to nakababad sila kasi during our time, with our former team, mina-manage talaga ‘yung dalawa. Hindi masyadong ginagamit,” she said. 

“Pero this time around happy ako for them kasi malaki rin ‘yung tiwala ng new team nila.”

Still, friendship was put aside when it came to the hardcourt, as Maraño kept herself in her a-game to help the Crossovers to the win against PLDT. It was a crucial win that forced a four-way tie in second at 7-2. 

With the semis fast approaching, Maraño needed to be locked in to what the Crossovers needed from their skipper.

“A while ago, I was asked kung ano ‘yung advantage namin as a Chery Tiggo team competing with PLDT na alam namin nandoon si KAF, andoon si Majoy, na teammates namin before. And I was quick to say na I’m not really looking at them as my former teammates, I’m actually looking forward to how our team will play on the highest level with performing teamwork,” she said. 

“‘Yun lang talaga, hindi kami naka-focus kung sino ‘yung mga taong kalaban doon, naka-focus kami kung paano kami gagalaw in every game.”

Maraño’s Chery Tiggo, along with Fajardo and Baron’s High Speed Hitters, continue their bid for the tight semis race on Saturday, April 20, against the Akari Chargers and the Cignal HD Spikers, respectively, at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

