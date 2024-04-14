^

Moonton, Silab unveil Philippine qualifier for MWI 2024

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 4:06pm
From left to right: Moonton Games BD and Partnerships Lead Lee Viloria, Sibol Athlete and 32nd Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Gwyneth "Ayanami" Diagon, Silab leaders Queen Wasabi, Jang Bien, Chantelle Hernandez, Dani Rogacion, and Sibol general manager Jab Escutin
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines -- Moonton Games has launched its Road to MWI 2024 with Silab and the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO). The competition will determine who will present the country in the coming Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational that will take place in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in July.

"At Moonton Games, we give importance to the representation of women in esports. With the launch of SILAB: Road to MWI Finals 2024, we hope that this platform will put the spotlight on our Filipina MLBB gamers to be seen and heard as they are equally strong and talented as our male gamers. Filipinas, apart from being managers, coaches, hosts, and casters, are also strong MLBB esports athletes,” said Lee Viloria, Moonton Games BD and partnerships lead.

Silab is led by prominent women in the esports and gaming scene, namely founder of Liga Adarna and former commissioner Queen Wasabi, Overdrive Creative Studios Founder and CEO Dani Rogacion, MPL Philippines caster Chantelle Hernandez, and former PC Pro Esports Athlete and Fantech PH Esports and PR Manager Jang Bien.

"This partnership with Moonton Games is a testament to their commitment to creating a platform for women and by women. We are grateful to Moonton Games for creating the way towards inclusivity by mounting this event with us. May this initiative encourage women in esports to venture beyond their comfort zones and empower them to share their own narratives of success," said Hernandez.

Besides the coming womens' tournament, Silab is working on more opportunities for women in esports and with other esports tournaments and possible workshops and seminars to equip women who wish to be part of the esports and gaming industry.

"There are a lot of plans in the pipeline. We want to put focus on the coming MWI but it is an amazing launchpad to introduce Silab. Our plans and efforts are for women, to give them support and the exposure they need to help them be part of this industry," said Wasabi.

The country's esports body, PESO, welcomes the partnership to further develop the popular and ever growing esports and gaming industry in the country.

"We are delighted that this partnership between Moonton and Silab will bring much-needed momentum to move forward women in esports. We believe that esports is a great avenue to further push gender equality in sports and this collaboration will ignite the flames and light the way for our Esports community as a whole," said Jab Escutin, PESO Sibol general manager.

The Silab: Road to MWI tournament will start on April 21 with the franchise teams competing. Open qualifiers will then begin on April 28 and 29 and will have their group and knockout stages until May 6. The top team from the franchise qualifier and the top two teams from the open qualifiers, plus directly invited team Smart Omega will battle for the MWI slot on May 12.

