Choco too much for winless SGA

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Choco Mucho’s Maddie Madayag on the attack.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Like a cold-blooded assassin, Choco Mucho crushed Strong Group Athletics, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, yesterday to remain unshakeable at the helm and inch closer to the semis of the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

It was the Flying Titans’ fourth win in a row and eighth in nine outings – just one win shy of snatching the first slot to the single-round robin phase.

More importantly, Choco Mucho started to get the needed traction as they gear up for a much-anticipated showdown against elder sibling Creamline, still considered the league’s barometer of success despite some minor bumps on the road.

The Flying Titans clash with the Cool Smashers on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in what could be a sneak preview of a possible finals made in heaven, and an expected sellout crowd.

“Laking tulong sa amin ito sa apat na sunod panalo namin. Umaangat ang kumpiyansa. Kailangan namin paghandaan ang Creamline ngayon,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Sisi Rondina had another day at the office with 17 points while Royse Tubino came through with the same output to fill in for Kat Tolentino, who remained out due to “auditory” problems.

The SGA Spikers remained winless in nine outings.

Earlier, Galeries Tower spoiled Farm Fresh, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16, to improve to 3-6.

In the nightcap, Creamline dumped Nxled, 25-22, 25-12, 25-20, to stay at No. 3 with a 7-2 mark.

The Chamelions tripped to 3-6.

