Thompson makes strong return for Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines -- Returning for Barangay Ginebra, former PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson made an immediate impact for the Gin Kings.

Thompson, who missed the first six games of the PBA Philippine Cup due to a back injury, played less than 27 minutes on Friday as he helped Ginebra rout the Blackwater Bossing, 105-86.

He scored just four points, but he dished out eight assists and hauled down seven rebounds.

He also had two steals and had a +- of +22.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said that Thompson’s impact is expected, being a former MVP.

“He’s a former MVP. He’s going to make an impact on the team. He has, through the years,” he told reporters after the game.

The playmaking chops of the guard also spelled the difference for the Gin Kings, with big man Christian Standhardinger exploding for 33 points.

“It helped that Scottie’s coming back. Me and Scottie have a good two-man game that helped me get going,” the Filipino-German big man said.

“I think Scottie and the whole team, we did a good job bouncing back,” he added.

It has been an up-and-down season for Ginebra.

Prior to the Blackwater game, the team lost two straight against San Miguel Beermen and the Terrafirma Dyip.

Cone also underscored that Friday’s win is more than just Thompson’s return.

“That was really, great energy through the game, Christian came with his normal energy and I think he really sparked us as well,” he stressed.

“Scottie helps us move the ball and he brings a lot of energy to the defensive side. But I just really felt that tonight was more of a team thing,” he added.

“I’m really proud actually of our second group, because they were able to carry the whole fourth quarter.”

The 4-3 Gin Kings will be facing the NorthPort Batang Pier next on Sunday, 6:15 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.