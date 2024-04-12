Filipino indie developers urged to apply for Tokyo Game Show

MANILA, Philippines – The Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP) is inviting all Filipino Indie Game Developers to apply for the Tokyo Game Show Indie Program in hopes of having a Filipino developer showcase their game at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe from September 26-29.

The program, called Indie 80, will have 80 independent game developers exhibit at the Tokyo Game Show's Indie Game Area for free and will be automatically entered as candidates for the presentation event Sense of Wonder Night (SOWN), an annual indie game competition within the Tokyo Game Show.

"It's every developer's dream to be in Tokyo Game Show. You can brag that my game was exhibited in the Tokyo Game Show. It's expensive but you will not regret it. For Indies who want to take part in the Tokyo Game Show, please do apply for their Indie program. Because if you never submit, you will never know. There's no harm in trying. Please submit your games and worry about everything else later. The important thing is get our foot at the door and everything else will fall into place," said Solon Chen, GDAP vice president and committee head for membership.

Representatives of the Nikkei Business Publications Inc., the presenters of the Tokyo Game Show, held an event briefing last April 10, to members of the media and Filipino game developers, in hopes of encouraging Filipinos to take part in the event.

In the 2016 Tokyo Game Show, seven Philippine game studios were able to showcase their games at the event. Unfortunately the presence of the country has since decreased.

"We didn't have a Filipino exhibitor last year, but hopefully this year there will be," said Shinri Endo, deputy manager of the Tokyo Game Show Management Office.

Endo shared that most Japanese game publishers have an eye for games with rich-storytelling and cultural aspects, something he believes are in the capabilities of Filipino game developers.

He adds, "We are expecting IPs from the Philippines. We are looking for IPs that have rich storytelling and rich cultural background. These are the kind of games everyone is looking for, especially Japanese publishers."

The Indie 80 applications is ongoing until April 30. For those interested game developers, details on the program may be found on the Tokyo Game Show website.