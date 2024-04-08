Canino banners FEU chess squad in Bangkok Open

MANILA, Philippines – Teen chess wonder Reulle Canino tries to reach new heights as she spearheads the Far Eastern University team in the Bangkok Open set April 13-21 at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa in Thailand.

Fresh from defying overwhelming odds by topping the National Women’s Championships in Malolos, Bulacan last month, the 15-year-old prodigy from Cagayan de Oro will pursue the Woman International Master title and eventually the Woman Grandmaster title just like her idol and mentor — FEU alumna Janelle Mae Frayna.

“Gusto ko rin po maging WIM at WGM,” said Canino, who also earned a spot as the national women’s team’s youngest member in the FIDE World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary this September.

But first, Canino said she has to continue competing and Bangkok will be the first of many she will participate in to achieve her goals.

There, she will be joined by FEU teammates Vic Glysen Derotas, Mary Joy Tan, Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian, Bea Mendoza, Jasmine Rizalyn Tejada, Shaina Magne Romanillos, Franklin Lloyd Andes, Jerish John Velarde, Oscar Joseph Cantela, Lemuel Jay Adena, Ritchie James Abeleda, Zeus Paglinawan, Samantha Umayan, April Joy Claros, Kate Nicole Ordizo and Arleah Cassandra Sapuan.

“This is part of the advocacy FEU and I are trying to do, produce future champions,” said FEU and national women’s team coach GM Jayson Gonzales, whose trip is backed by FEU chair Aurelio "Gigi" Montinola, president Juan Miguel Montinola, Manila athletics director Mark Molina and Diliman executive director Dr. Armi Cunanan-Yabut.

Apart from Canino, FEU has also produced national champions and Grandmasters like Gonzales himself, Bong Villamayor and WGM Janelle Mae Frayna.