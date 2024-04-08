^

Sports

Canino banners FEU chess squad in Bangkok Open

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 1:33pm
Canino banners FEU chess squad in Bangkok Open
Ruelle Canino
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Teen chess wonder Reulle Canino tries to reach new heights as she spearheads the Far Eastern University team in the Bangkok Open set April 13-21 at the Sheraton  Hua Hin Resort and Spa in Thailand.

Fresh from defying overwhelming odds by topping the National Women’s Championships in Malolos, Bulacan last month, the 15-year-old prodigy from Cagayan de Oro will pursue the Woman International Master title and eventually the Woman Grandmaster title just like her idol and mentor — FEU alumna Janelle Mae Frayna.

“Gusto ko rin po maging WIM at WGM,” said Canino, who also earned a spot as the national women’s team’s youngest member in the FIDE World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary this September.

But first, Canino said she has to continue competing and Bangkok will be the first of many she will participate in to achieve her goals.

There, she will be joined by FEU teammates Vic Glysen Derotas, Mary Joy Tan, Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian, Bea Mendoza, Jasmine Rizalyn Tejada, Shaina Magne Romanillos, Franklin Lloyd Andes, Jerish John Velarde, Oscar Joseph Cantela, Lemuel Jay Adena, Ritchie James Abeleda, Zeus Paglinawan, Samantha Umayan, April Joy Claros, Kate Nicole Ordizo and Arleah Cassandra Sapuan.

“This is part of the advocacy FEU and I are trying to do, produce future champions,” said FEU and national women’s team coach GM Jayson Gonzales, whose trip is backed by FEU chair Aurelio "Gigi" Montinola, president Juan Miguel Montinola, Manila athletics director Mark Molina and Diliman executive director Dr. Armi Cunanan-Yabut.

Apart from Canino, FEU has also produced national champions and Grandmasters like Gonzales himself, Bong Villamayor and WGM Janelle Mae Frayna.

vuukle comment

CHESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

6 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao expressed elation for his promotional company, MP Promotions, having its first-ever non-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Abra, Zambo triumph in MPBL season opener

Abra, Zambo triumph in MPBL season opener

15 hours ago
Abra banked on the sudden explosion of John Lloyd Clemente to stun fellow newcomer Pangasinan, 83-75, near midnight Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Sixth NCA 6-Cock Derby up

Sixth NCA 6-Cock Derby up

15 hours ago
The National Cockers Alliance holds its sixth 6-Cock Derby, hosted by Antonio Celedio of Bulldog and Tony Marfori tomorrow...
Sports
fbtw
Top triathletes vie in Lapu-Lapu joust

Top triathletes vie in Lapu-Lapu joust

15 hours ago
The IRONMAN Philippines celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary staging of its 70.3 triathlon series in Lapu-Lapu City on...
Sports
fbtw
Did Bulner blunder?

Did Bulner blunder?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 5 days ago
In 1998, Malcolm Bulner was the referee when Manny Pacquiao knocked out Chatchai Sasakul in the eighth round to wrest the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
George late show sparks Clippers over Cleveland

George late show sparks Clippers over Cleveland

3 hours ago
Paul George led a remarkable comeback as the Los Angeles Clippers overturned a 26-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers,...
Sports
fbtw
Clark dream over as South Carolina downs Iowa to win US college crown

Clark dream over as South Carolina downs Iowa to win US college crown

4 hours ago
Caitlin Clark's dream of a fairytale ending to her record-breaking women's college basketball career ended in disappointment...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga nose out Bolts

Tropang Giga nose out Bolts

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
TNT Tropang Giga snapped a two-game losing skid, pulling off a 92-90 escape act versus Meralco to join a crowded middle pack...
Sports
fbtw
Glorious lift in Phuket for Sarno

Glorious lift in Phuket for Sarno

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno will have a chance to prove her worth as the new heiress to Hidilyn Diaz as she virtually booked a spot to the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with