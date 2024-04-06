Blackwater's Nambatac disappointed with personal comeback game vs Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines -- In his first game going up against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Rey Nambatac was not satisfied with how he played against his former team after fouling out.

Nambatac, who was traded in February to Blackwater, finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes in the Bossing's 110-103 loss against the Elasto Painters in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup on Saturday.

He fouled out from the contest with 1:40 remaining in the game, with three of his personal fouls coming in the fourth quarter.

After the game, the lefty guard said he prepared for the game for a week.

"It was fun, and I was excited. I've been preparing for this game for a week already, and my mindset was really focused on this game, [against] my former teammates and my former team," he told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

The former Letran Knight admitted being over-eager in the early minutes of the game, but he later settled down and was able to play properly.

"At least, the game was fun, but of course, we have things that are out of ccontrol. As much as I want to play my heart out... I am not satisfied with my performance. I fouled out," Nambatac said.

"For me, that is very crucial, my six fouls and in the fourth quarter, [I was called] for three fouls. It ran out in the fourth quarter, and I don't know what happened," he added.

Nambatac shot five of 14 from the field and one of three from the free throw line before fouling out.

"For me, 80% of the game, we were able to follow the scheme, the scouting report of Rain or Shine. However, the last 20%, it brought us to uncertain waters, and I fouled out."

For his part, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said that while Nambatac is no longer part of the Elasto Painters, their personal relationship did not change.

"A while ago, he went to us, asked us how we've been. I told him, may you have bad luck. But, nothing changed for our personal relationship with Rey. But, we are both professionals. I am sure if he won, he will be happy and we will be happy if we won," the fiery coach stressed.

"But, on a personal side, we are seeing Rey as a part of our family."

Rain or Shine's win is their third straight in the PBA Philippine Cup, with the Painters handing Blackwater its third straight loss.

The former rose to 3-4 in the season, while the latter dropped to 3-3.