Gerald Anderson no plans of entering politics amid heroics during typhoons

Auxiliary Commander Gerald Anderson received the “Search and Rescue Medal” from the PCG

MANILA, Philippines — With celebrities filing their certificates of candidacy (COC) in different government positions, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson clarified that he has no plans of entering politics despite his heroics during typhoons.

In a report of ABS-CBN News, Gerald said he does need to hold a government position just to help people.

“I’m just happy to be in a position where I can also help. Nagagamit ko naman 'yung platform ko eh," he said.

"May mga kaibigan ako in politics, I know it’s very hard, napakahirap nu'n, and I wouldn’t jump into something na hindi ako handa or hindi ko pinag-aralan because people’s lives are at stake,” he added.

Gerald said that he is focused on his current projects like his basketball league "Got Game 3x3."

“I’m happy. 'Yung mga teams na sumali, quality. It’s another platform para sa mga basketball players natin,” he said.

Last August, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lauded Gerald for his heroic acts during the onslaught of Typhoon "Carina."

According to a statement, Auxiliary Commander Anderson received the “Search and Rescue Medal” from the PCG.

