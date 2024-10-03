^

Nation

Actor Roi Vinzon files COC for Benguet SP post

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 9:03am
Actor Roi Vinzon files COC for Benguet SP post
Actor Roi Vinzon files certificate of candidacy for Benguet Sangguniang Panlalawigan post
Lala Vinzon via Facebook

BAGUIO CITY— Actor Roi Vinzon, whose full name is Roi Vinzon David, is testing his mettle into the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Benguet province. 

Vinzon, who once ran but lost in the Baguio City council race in 2007, launched his bid in Benguet on Wednesday, October 2, after getting a property and establishing residency in Tuba town in Benguet. He filed his certificate of candidacy for board member of Benguet District 1.

“Meron naman siguro tayong konting maitutulong sa Benguet,” the actor-turned-politician said.  

His candidacy comes amid the gradual arrival of electoral bids in Benguet since the filing of certificates of candidacy began on Tuesday. So far, fewer than six filers have submitted their bids for various local positions.

More individuals seeking Benguet posts

One of the individuals who filed a COC on Tuesday is former Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director Rabindranath Quilala, who is seeking to become a municipal councilor in Tuba town after 33 years away from local politics.

A former councilor, Quilala is running as an independent bet, under the Roger Kitma for Mayor Group.

"I am doing a return with the message, 'Come back to give back for a better Tuba,” he said. 

Meanwhile, re-electionist lawmaker Eric Go Yap is scheduled to file his COC for representative on October 4.  He has teamed up with incumbent and re-electionist Gov. Melchor Diclas. 

Yap first served Benguet as a caretaker congressman in 2019 when Benguet lawmaker Nestor Fongwan succumbed to illness. 

Yap will be challenged by incumbent Benguet Vice Gov. Ericson Felipe of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), who is reportedly teaming up with either former Vice Gov. Johnny Waguis or businessman George Punasen.  

The newcomer in Benguet electoral politics Punasen is the Northern Luzon coordinator of the Raffy Tulfo In Action (RTIA) help center based in La Trinidad, Benguet. He had taken oath before the PFP leadership as member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s political party.

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

BENGUET

ERIC YAP

ROI VINZON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manila post office rehab study OK&rsquo;d

Manila post office rehab study OK’d

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The rehabilitation of Manila’s historic post office, which was razed by a massive fire in May 2023, will start soon...
Nation
fbtw

Cop in viral road rage video sacked

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The incident was recorded on video, which went viral on social media.
Nation
fbtw
Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
Espinosa was accompanied by other aspirants running under his slate called “Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban.”
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

By Christine Boton | 10 hours ago
With candidates filing their certificates of candidacy, the National Capital Region Police Office on Tuesday assured the public...
Nation
fbtw
BFAR suspends ludong fishing

BFAR suspends ludong fishing

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has declared a closed fishing season for ludong or President’s fish, to...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
The University of the Philippines has announced the top 25 passers in the 2024 UP College Admissions Test, entitling them...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City launches bid for UNESCO &lsquo;Creative City of Film&rsquo;

Quezon City launches bid for UNESCO ‘Creative City of Film’

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday announced its bid to be a Creative City of Film of the United Nations Educational, Scientific...
Nation
fbtw
Batanes, Ilocos Norte under state of calamity

Batanes, Ilocos Norte under state of calamity

By Jun Elias | 10 hours ago
The provincial governments of Batanes and Ilocos Norte yesterday declared a state of calamity due to damage caused by Typhoon...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-cop&rsquo;s slay suspect wounded in &lsquo;shootout&rsquo;

Ex-cop’s slay suspect wounded in ‘shootout’

By Ed Amoroso | 10 hours ago
A suspect in the murder of a retired policeman was wounded in an alleged shootout in Calamba, Laguna at dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with