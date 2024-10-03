Actor Roi Vinzon files COC for Benguet SP post

BAGUIO CITY— Actor Roi Vinzon, whose full name is Roi Vinzon David, is testing his mettle into the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Benguet province.

Vinzon, who once ran but lost in the Baguio City council race in 2007, launched his bid in Benguet on Wednesday, October 2, after getting a property and establishing residency in Tuba town in Benguet. He filed his certificate of candidacy for board member of Benguet District 1.

“Meron naman siguro tayong konting maitutulong sa Benguet,” the actor-turned-politician said.

His candidacy comes amid the gradual arrival of electoral bids in Benguet since the filing of certificates of candidacy began on Tuesday. So far, fewer than six filers have submitted their bids for various local positions.

More individuals seeking Benguet posts

One of the individuals who filed a COC on Tuesday is former Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director Rabindranath Quilala, who is seeking to become a municipal councilor in Tuba town after 33 years away from local politics.

A former councilor, Quilala is running as an independent bet, under the Roger Kitma for Mayor Group.

"I am doing a return with the message, 'Come back to give back for a better Tuba,” he said.

Meanwhile, re-electionist lawmaker Eric Go Yap is scheduled to file his COC for representative on October 4. He has teamed up with incumbent and re-electionist Gov. Melchor Diclas.

Yap first served Benguet as a caretaker congressman in 2019 when Benguet lawmaker Nestor Fongwan succumbed to illness.

Yap will be challenged by incumbent Benguet Vice Gov. Ericson Felipe of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), who is reportedly teaming up with either former Vice Gov. Johnny Waguis or businessman George Punasen.

The newcomer in Benguet electoral politics Punasen is the Northern Luzon coordinator of the Raffy Tulfo In Action (RTIA) help center based in La Trinidad, Benguet. He had taken oath before the PFP leadership as member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s political party.