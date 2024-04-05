^

Lady Spikers UAAP title defense gets tougher with Canino in limbo

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 3:10pm
La Salle's Angel Canino
MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion La Salle just clinched a Final Four slot but it has to shore up its drive to a successful UAAP women’s volleyball title retention bid in a tougher journey ahead, without the reigning Most Valuable Player Angel Canino.

Canino nursing a wounded right arm following an off-court accident and there is no definite timeline for her return as the Lady Spikers try to clinch a twice-to-beat semifinal incentive nearing the homestretch of the two-round eliminations.

“Day by day, imo-monitor namin siya. Hindi namin alam kung ano ‘yung (timeline) kung hanggang kailan,” said La Salle deputy Noel Orcullo, clearing that it was a cut on Canino's arm and not an injury that was previously speculated.

Canino, who was in uniform to ensure solid support for her teammates, showed up with a sling on her right arm but her sudden absence took a toll on the Lady Spikers in a dogfight with the bottom-ranked Maroons.

The Lady Spikers, left without the 16-point average of Canino, needed everything they could handle to repel the Fighting Maroons’ strong resistance before earning a 26-24, 25-20, 24-26, 27-25 win for an 8-1 slate.

That victory, aided by Far Eastern University’s win over Ateneo, propelled them to the Final Four along with National University (8-2). Leader University Santo Tomas (9-1) was the first team to advance.

All three are expected to go head-to-head for only the two win-once bonuses in the Final Four but La Salle will have the biggest challenge to do so. Make no mistake, the Lady Spikers vowed their readiness – with or without Canino.

“Lagi lang namin pinapaalala sakanila ‘yung mindset na maging ready. Andiyan man si Angel o wala, kailangan ready kayo,” added Orcullo.

“Pagta-trabahuan pa rin namin kung ano man ang kailangan naming gawin. ‘Yun nga ang target namin twice-to-beat so tuloy-tuloy naman kung ano man 'yung training at adjustment na gagawin namin kung wala si Angel.”

