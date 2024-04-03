^

Sports

Jokic stars anew as Nuggets rip Spurs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 12:33pm
Jokic stars anew as Nuggets rip Spurs
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 02: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Ball Arena on April 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Nikola Jokic exploded for 42 points as he led the Denver Nuggets over the San Antonio Spurs, 110-105, Wednesday (Manila time).

Jokic had an all-around game, finishing with 42 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and an assist. 

The defending champions thwarted a near-quadruple double by rising big man Victor Wembanyama, who had 23 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocks, eight assists and a steal for the Spurs. 

After the Nuggets took an 11-ppoint lead, 99-88, with 8:18 remaining thanks to a floater by Reggie Jackson, the Spurs unleashed a 12-0 blitz to grab the lead, 100-99, with 4:06 left.

The two teams then traded baskets through the final minute, with Wembanyama converting on a layup to tie the game up at 105. 

After Wembanyama blocked a Jackson floater on the other end, he had the chance to take the lead anew for the Spurs, but missed it. 

Michael Porter Jr. made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to give the Nuggets a 108-105 lead. 

The French teenager had the chance to tie the game, but he missed a 3-pointer. 

Jokic iced the game with a pair of free throws with eight seconds to go, sealing the Nuggets’ win. 

Aaron Gordon backstopped Jokic with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Porter had 15 markers, 16 boards and three dimes. 

Malaki Branham led San Antonio in scoring with 24 points. 

Despite the stat sheet-stuffing game by Wembanyama, he had a horrendous outing from the field, making just nine of his 29 field goal attempts. 

Denver rose to 53-23 in the season, good for solo first in the Western Conference, while San Antonio slipped to 18-58.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

DENVER NUGGETS

NBA

NIKOLA JOKIC

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano etched history by becoming the first non-Korean Most Valuable Player in the Korean Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

1 day ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao expressed elation for his promotional company, MP Promotions, having its first-ever non-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Alvano bags KBL MVP plum

Fil-Am Alvano bags KBL MVP plum

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano made history by becoming the first non-Korean MVP in the Korean Basketball League since...
Sports
fbtw
Did Bulner blunder?

Did Bulner blunder?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
In 1998, Malcolm Bulner was the referee when Manny Pacquiao knocked out Chatchai Sasakul in the eighth round to wrest the...
Sports
fbtw
Joson signs with Aussie team

Joson signs with Aussie team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Another Filipina cager is off to the land Down Under.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinos fall short in PUBG Mobile SEA challenger

Filipinos fall short in PUBG Mobile SEA challenger

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Seven Filipino teams missed out on a podium finish in the inaugural Southeast Asia leg of the PUBG Mobile Challengers League...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen poised to bounce back in Japan but Ferrari threatens

Verstappen poised to bounce back in Japan but Ferrari threatens

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen is hot favorite for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix after failing to finish in Australia, but Ferrari is...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers escape Thunder on Embiid&rsquo;s return

Sixers escape Thunder on Embiid’s return

2 hours ago
Joel Embiid made a dazzling return from a two-month injury layoff to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to an upset 109-105 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Moment of truth for Malixi as Augusta National Amateur unfolds

Moment of truth for Malixi as Augusta National Amateur unfolds

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Amid overwhelming emotions, Rianne Malixi remains composed as she faces her most significant challenge yet against the best...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with