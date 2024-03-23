^

Sports

Marcial sends Thai foe to dreamland

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 10:25pm
Marcial sends Thai foe to dreamland
Eumir Marcial
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- Eumir Marcial knocked the lights out of Thai opponent Thoedsak Sinam at the 1:33 mark of the fourth round of their super middleweight bout Saturday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Filipino Olympic bronze medalist caught Sinam at the corner as they exchanged punches.

Sinam attempted a body punch, but Marcial unleashed a vicious left uppercut that clipped his face.

It took some time before the Thai dropped to the canvas, and the referee counted to 10, but Sinam failed to answer the count.

And it took a few minutes before the visiting fighter stood up after getting medical assistance.

It was a dominating win for Marcial, who used the first round to slowly but surely carve his opponent down.

In the succeeding rounds, the Asian Games silver medalist got more and more aggressive, landing straights and jabs.

He then connected on some combinations as the end drew near.

Marcial, who will be competing in the Paris Olympics, now has a professional record of 5-0 with three knockouts, while Sinam dropped to 23-14.

vuukle comment

BOXING

EUMIR MARCIAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bacosa headlines Blow-By-Blow boxing card at Okada

Bacosa headlines Blow-By-Blow boxing card at Okada

7 hours ago
Crowd favorite Eman Bacosa headlines a special presentation of Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow on Sunday at the Okada...
Sports
fbtw
Can any team topple the Pasig Pirates in PCAP?

Can any team topple the Pasig Pirates in PCAP?

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
It’s a new fourth season for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen on pole ahead of Sainz at Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen on pole ahead of Sainz at Australian Grand Prix

7 hours ago
A "very satisfied" three-time world champion Max Verstappen clinched a third straight pole of the season on Saturday at the...
Sports
fbtw
National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna restored some order in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship after she stopped wonder...
Sports
fbtw
Betterment of women's sports tackled in forum

Betterment of women's sports tackled in forum

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
In celebration of Women's Month, Evident Integrated Marketing and PR hosted a forum called Equal Play: Accelerating Progress...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP men&rsquo;s volleyball: Tamaraws win 3rd straight; Falcons sweep Red Warriors

UAAP men’s volleyball: Tamaraws win 3rd straight; Falcons sweep Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Far Eastern University Tamaraws won their third straight game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

10 hours ago
The league-leading Boston Celtics, fueled by 33 points from Jaylen Brown, beat the depleted Detroit Pistons 129-102 to push...
Sports
fbtw
Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Letran’s June Silorio is being tipped as the new “Captain Marbel,” or the second coming of ex-pro star Kenneth...
Sports
fbtw
Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Eleven-year-old “Jared” finds inspiration in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with