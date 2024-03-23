Marcial sends Thai foe to dreamland

MANILA, Philippines -- Eumir Marcial knocked the lights out of Thai opponent Thoedsak Sinam at the 1:33 mark of the fourth round of their super middleweight bout Saturday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Filipino Olympic bronze medalist caught Sinam at the corner as they exchanged punches.

Sinam attempted a body punch, but Marcial unleashed a vicious left uppercut that clipped his face.

It took some time before the Thai dropped to the canvas, and the referee counted to 10, but Sinam failed to answer the count.

And it took a few minutes before the visiting fighter stood up after getting medical assistance.

It was a dominating win for Marcial, who used the first round to slowly but surely carve his opponent down.

In the succeeding rounds, the Asian Games silver medalist got more and more aggressive, landing straights and jabs.

He then connected on some combinations as the end drew near.

Marcial, who will be competing in the Paris Olympics, now has a professional record of 5-0 with three knockouts, while Sinam dropped to 23-14.