Ardina checks skid, but falls to tied 46th after 75

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina mounted a late frontside fightback to rescue a 75, but she fell from joint 22nd to a share of 46th halfway through the CPKC Women’s Open led by Lauren Coughlin in Alberta, Canada Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Hoping to rebound from a first round featuring two birdies and two bogeys, Ardina struggled, dropping three consecutive strokes from No. 11 at the Earl Grey Golf Club. Despite her efforts, she failed to capitalize on the next two holes, both par-5s, and conceded more strokes on Nos. 16 and 17, putting her on the brink of elimination with a running five-over card.

However, after five pars at the front, Ardina birdied the sixth and gained another stroke on No. 8, finishing with a 33 and a 42 for a 36-hole aggregate of 147, just a stroke better than the cutoff score.

Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, entered the second round determined to improve on her opening 74. Despite starting with four pars, the Tour’s premier ball striker faltered, bogeying No. 5, conceding two strokes on the next hole, and bogeying Nos. 7 and 8. Unable to halt her slide, Pagdanganan made four more bogeys on the back nine, resulting in a disastrous 81, which caused her to miss the cut with a 155.

Her 293-yard driving average mostly went wild as she hit just four fairways. Additionally, she missed regulation seven times and needed 36 putts in a less-than-inspiring performance leading up to her second Olympic Games appearance in Paris in two weeks.

Ardina also struggled with her form following a series of strong outings, including a tie for seventh at last week’s Dana Open. She had difficulties with her irons, missing nine greens, but finished with 29 putts.

Like her ICTSI teammate Pagdanganan, Ardina is aiming for a strong performance this week to boost her confidence ahead of her Olympic debut. The women’s golf competitions will take place from August 7-10 at Le Golf National.

Meanwhile, Lauren Coughlin held off challenges from several contenders with a 70 for a 138, remaining one stroke ahead of Hannah Green, who also carded a 70, while Haeran Ryu fired a 69 to join the share of second place.

Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho matched 141s for joint fourth after scoring 70, 71, and 72, respectively. Ryann O’Toole rallied with a 68 to join Ally Ewing, who shot a 69, and Rose Zhang, Yuri Yoshida, Hye-Jin Choi, and Ariya Jutanugarn, all of whom had varied rounds but ended up at 142, setting the stage for a thrilling weekend in the $2.6-million championship.