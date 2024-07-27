^

Fil-Ivorian fencer takes on Tokyo silver medalist in Paris opening bid

Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 11:19am
Fil-Ivorian fencer takes on Tokyo silver medalist in Paris opening bid
Maxine Esteban
Courtesy of Carol Esteban

MANILA, Philippines — Maxine Esteban is all set for the greatest challenge of her fencing career so far. 

The Filipino-Ivorian fencer faces Tokyo silver medalist Pauline Ranvier of host nation in the round-of-32 of women’s foil in the Paris Olympics with a definite goal in mind: Make it to the top 20 of the world rankings. 

“While living out the Olympic dream is an achievement in itself, now that I am here, I would very much like to continue my fencing goals,” Esteban said. “Definitely, winning a medal is the ultimate goal, but even if that becomes out of reach, I am hoping to at least continue building on my world ranking so I can make the most out of the experience here in Paris.” 

“Making it to the top 20 definitely would be a step in that direction,” she added. Both Esteban and Team Philippines fencer Sam Catantan begin their Paris journey on Sunday in the women’s foil competitions. Esteban, who qualified directly as the highest-ranked fencer in the African zone based on the FIE world rankings, faces the 13th-seeded Ranvier hoping that all her rigorous training will pay off. 

Esteban has spent the last couple of years polishing her craft under Olympic gold coach Andrea Magro and participated in a training camp in Paris with the Japanese national squad. Catantan, who qualified via an Asian wild card tournament, will need to battle fellow wild card qualifier and world No. 65 Mariana Pistoia of Brazil. 

If she wins, the Team Philippines bet will advance to the main draw against world No. 2 Arianna Errigo of Italy. Crashing the top 20 would be a first in a long while for any Filipino-born fencer and it will add to the momentum of the former eight-time Philippine champion. 

Esteban, who switched federations after she was taken out of the national team by the Philippine Fencing Association, is currently ranked No. 27 in the world, the highest for a homegrown Filipino female foil fencer. 

“I’ve always said that the Paris Olympics as a goal was never meant to be the final destination. It is a major part of my fencing journey and I hope to accomplish more through hard work so I can inspire young fencers in both Ivory Coast and the Philippines,” Esteban said.

FENCING

MAXINE ESTEBAN
