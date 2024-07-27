Pacquiao confirms plan for pro comeback

TOKYO – For Manny Pacquiao, a comeback fight in the pro ranks is imminent.

Regardless of what transpires in his three-round exhibition bout on Sunday against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, the Filipino boxing icon seems set on resuming his storied pro career by the end of the year.

“October or November, that's my plan (for a return fight),” Pacquiao told a handful of Japanese and Filipino mediamen Friday at The Westin Tokyo, in response to a question comparing his level of conditioning for Sunday’s showcase bout to what he’s used to for regular fights — particularly for his planned return.

Pacquiao last fought professionally in 2021, losing to Yordenis Ugas then announcing his retirement from the sport.

But the former eight-division world champion just couldn’t resist the lure of the boxing ring. Just a year later, he dabbled in the lucrative exhibition fight scene, battering Korean martial artist and video blogger DK Yoo over six rounds in Seoul.

On Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena, he will take on Anpo, a former K-1 kickboxing champion who’s also a mixed martial artist, in a fight viewed to be some sort of preparation for an inevitable pro return.

For the Anpo exhibition, Pacquiao trained occasionally in his hometown in General Santos City starting in May, probably just enough to put on a show for a nine minutes against someone with limited boxing experience.

He expressed his readiness to train for a regular fight the next time around.

“I have enough time to prepare for a big fight. Like 10 rounds or 12 rounds,” added Pacquiao, who had been rumored to be eyeing a shot at World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

This means again subjecting his 45-year-old, battle-weary body to rigorous training.

“If the fight is October or November, that's a different (level) of condition. The rounds, the training sessions are different.”

Pacquiao is simply not ready to bid goodbye to boxing.