OVP confirms VP Sara on 'personal' trip abroad amid 'Carina' onslaught

MANILA, Philippines — After heavy rains from Typhoon Carina pummeled Luzon and forced thousands to evacuate, the Office of the Vice President confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte is on a "personal trip" abroad with her family.

The OVP said in a statement on Thursday that the timing of Duterte's pre-approved travel amid the onslaught of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon in Luzon was "unfortunate."

Duterte's departure, "received the necessary approvals" as the Office of the President issued a travel authority for the vice president on July 9, according to the statement.

"The timing of the trip coinciding with Typhoon Carina is unfortunate. Nonetheless, the Disaster Operations Center of the OVP, institutionalized by the Vice President, is always ready to assist families affected by calamities," the OVP said.

This comes a day after a Manila Bulletin report said Duterte and her family allegedly departed for Germany early Wednesday. The vice president was allegedly seen leaving with her children and her mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman.

The OVP statement did not state when Duterte left the Philippines.

Traveling during state of emergency

Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) criticized the vice president for proceeding with the trip and said Duterte showed "lack of empathy and concern" as parts of the country were placed in a state of emergency.

"It is not an excuse that the trip has long been planned and she has a travel authority. It does not justify her leaving the country at a time of crisis," Lagman said.

The Liberal Party president said Duterte "should have allowed the members of her family to go ahead with the trip" and personally attended to the needs of typhoon victims "as is expected of a genuine public servant."

Typhoon Carina enhanced by the southwest monsoon dumped a record amount of rainfall on Wednesday, triggering emergency rescue and relief operations as floodwater submerged houses and sank vehicles in major thoroughfares.

At least 14 people have died from the typhoon's onslaught while an estimated one million have been impacted, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The Metro Manila Council on Wednesday placed the National Capital Region (NCR) under a state of calamity to allow local governments units to access emergency funds that for immediate relief operations.

Relief operations launched

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, the OVP said it had deployed simultaneous relief operations in nine evacuation centers in Manila.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday presided over a situation briefing on the effects of Typhoon Carina at the NDRMMC headquarters.

Meanwhile, LGU officials from Metro Manila, including Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, hit the streets themselves to coordinate rescue operations and assist their personnel in evacuating thousands stranded by the floods.

Marikina on Wednesday conducted forced evacuations after the water level of Marikina River reached the third and highest alarm. It has gone back down to the first alarm as of Thursday.

Several lawmakers and public officials have also organized their own relief operations for their localities.



Prior to this, Duterte skipped President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third SONA on Monday, opting instead to attend the wake of a Bohol official who recently passed.