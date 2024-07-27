^

Sports

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 8:48am
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Cignal faces Capital1; Akari tests Petro

Cignal faces Capital1; Akari tests Petro

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Cignal eyes to remain unscathed while Capital1 Solar is out to prove that its giant upset of defending champion Petro Gazz...
Sports
Team USA 'older' but wiser

Team USA ‘older’ but wiser

9 hours ago
Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA’s star-studded...
Sports
Who'll break the ice for Team Philippines?

Who’ll break the ice for Team Philippines?

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The massive hunt for the gold in the Paris Olympics has begun and for the Philippines, its first, on paper, could come...
Sports
ICTSI offers P5 million for athletics gold

ICTSI offers P5 million for athletics gold

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) chairman/CEO Ricky Razon has laid out incentives for PATAFA Olympians...
Sports
Cone tells Pinoy bets: Enjoy the moment

Cone tells Pinoy bets: Enjoy the moment

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
It may have failed to make the trip but Gilas Pilipinas remains invested in the Filipinos’ campaign in the Paris O...
Sports
Searching for Paris gold

Searching for Paris gold

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
As if by design, Carlos Yulo, gymnast par excellence, is firing the opening salvo for Team Philippines in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
Olympic opening parade like no other

Olympic opening parade like no other

9 hours ago
Thousands of athletes are set to sail through central Paris on Friday during an unprecedented and high-risk Olympics opening...
Sports
Ruivivar goes down, not out

Ruivivar goes down, not out

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Channeling the Filipino fighting spirit, gymnast Levi Jung Ruivivar is resolved to make her Olympic dream a reality despite...
Sports
Sinner pulls out of Games

Sinner pulls out of Games

9 hours ago
Men’s tennis number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics after falling ill with tonsillitis.
Sports
