^

Sports

AP Bren, Echo gain share of lead in MPL PH Season 13 opener

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2024 | 10:02am
AP Bren, Echo gain share of lead in MPL PH Season 13 opener

MANILA, Philippines – The much-awaited 13 season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines kicked off at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

Defending local and world champion AP Bren continued its winning streak since ruling the M5 World Championship, sweeping Blacklist International and TNC, 2-0, to take the top spot with six points.

But the squad shares the lead former world champion Echo, which went off to a great start with sweeps against a newly revamped Onic Philippines squad and Smart Omega to earn them six points during the weekend.

Hoping to end its playoff drought, Minana Evos started the season strong with a 2-0 win against TNC. The Tigers denied Blacklist International a sweep after taking a game against the Codebreakers during an almost 32-minute game, but Blacklist International closed out the series, 1-2. The win was enough for Minana Evos to secure third place with four points.

After suffering a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Echo, Onic Philippines managed to turn things around against RSG Philippines 2-0, to take fourth place with three points.

Blacklist International and RSG Philippines also have three points, but are at joint-fifth place as they won their matches against Minana EVOS and Smart Omega, 2-1, respectively. But the squad suffered sweeps from AP Bren and Smart Omega, which lowered their game win percentage.

Smart Omega managed to secure a game win against RSG Philippines to give them a point on the board, just slightly ahead of TNC, which went winless during the opening weekend.

The regular season of MPL PH Season 13 continues at 4 p.m. Friday, March 22, with Smart Omega versus ONIC Philippines followed by RSG Philippines against Echo.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yap the sentimental pick

Yap the sentimental pick

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The PBA All-Star Weekend will unveil for the first time ever two Long Distance Three-Point Shootouts, one for bigs and one...
Sports
fbtw
Corporate Cup golf: BCM, Perfect Drive mount early leads

Corporate Cup golf: BCM, Perfect Drive mount early leads

18 hours ago
Karl Flores scored 46 points while Gerry Aguado and Arnel Panganiban added 44 and 42 to lift BCM Balayan to a commanding lead...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines cleared by WADA

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine flag will be rightfully hoisted and flown in the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
4 Filipinos to follow in UFC

4 Filipinos to follow in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
Here are four Filipinos to follow in the world’s top combat sports organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championshi...
Sports
fbtw
Undefeated Tigresses brace for 2nd round challenge

Undefeated Tigresses brace for 2nd round challenge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
After snatching the baton from favored bets, unbeaten University of Santo Tomas has no plans of surrendering the leadership...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go, Ramos share Palos Verdes lead

Go, Ramos share Palos Verdes lead

12 hours ago
Under the scorching midday sun, Lloyd Go carded a solid five-under 67 to catch Sean Ramos at the helm and one stroke ahead...
Sports
fbtw
Squires seek to wrap up NC Jrs crown

Squires seek to wrap up NC Jrs crown

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Moses Manalili is expected to go all out in a bid to seal another championship for Letran as the Squires battle the University...
Sports
fbtw
Dionisio makes All-Star debut in Bacolod

Dionisio makes All-Star debut in Bacolod

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Magnolia forward Aris Dionisio is set for his maiden appearance in the PBA All-Star Game this weekend in Bacolod City.
Sports
fbtw
Go bounces back at Palos Verdes with 72

Go bounces back at Palos Verdes with 72

19 hours ago
Lois Kaye Go, determined to rebound from a lackluster pro debut last week, did spring back at Rancho Palos Verdes here, seizing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with