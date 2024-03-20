AP Bren, Echo gain share of lead in MPL PH Season 13 opener

MANILA, Philippines – The much-awaited 13 season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines kicked off at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

Defending local and world champion AP Bren continued its winning streak since ruling the M5 World Championship, sweeping Blacklist International and TNC, 2-0, to take the top spot with six points.

But the squad shares the lead former world champion Echo, which went off to a great start with sweeps against a newly revamped Onic Philippines squad and Smart Omega to earn them six points during the weekend.

Hoping to end its playoff drought, Minana Evos started the season strong with a 2-0 win against TNC. The Tigers denied Blacklist International a sweep after taking a game against the Codebreakers during an almost 32-minute game, but Blacklist International closed out the series, 1-2. The win was enough for Minana Evos to secure third place with four points.

After suffering a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Echo, Onic Philippines managed to turn things around against RSG Philippines 2-0, to take fourth place with three points.

Blacklist International and RSG Philippines also have three points, but are at joint-fifth place as they won their matches against Minana EVOS and Smart Omega, 2-1, respectively. But the squad suffered sweeps from AP Bren and Smart Omega, which lowered their game win percentage.

Smart Omega managed to secure a game win against RSG Philippines to give them a point on the board, just slightly ahead of TNC, which went winless during the opening weekend.

The regular season of MPL PH Season 13 continues at 4 p.m. Friday, March 22, with Smart Omega versus ONIC Philippines followed by RSG Philippines against Echo.